Amid Rising COVID-19 Numbers, West MI Superintendents Plead with Teens, Parents & Community to Follow Precautions So Schools Can Stay Open

SUPERS SPEAK OUT

Friday, Oct 16, 2020

On Friday of last week, October 16, 2020, the Kent County Health Department sent a Public Health Bulletin to area school leadership alerting them to a new 4.5% positive test rate — and that area hospitals were now at capacity with COVID and non-COVD patients. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the rate of positive cases in the 12-17 age group, both nationally and in Kent County.

Several superintendents in and around Kent County reacted by passing this information along to district families by way of email communication.

Forest Hills Public School Superintendent Dan Behm sent the following email on Friday, emphasizing that events outside of school, including unofficial Homecoming replacement events, were contributing to the rise in COVID cases.

October 16, 2020

Dear Forest Hills Families,

As we experience a new surge in cases of COVID-19, officials from the Kent County Health Department (KCHD) are discovering clear findings in the data. First, transmissions within school buildings during the academic day are very rare. Schools across the area are doing a good job with consistent implementation of strong mitigation measures. While schools are seeing students and staff members contract COVID-19, the exposure event where the infection occurred is most often traced back to an event away from school.

For students, transmission is coming most often from one of two sources: either household transmission (someone else in a family is positive for COVID-19 and it frequently spreads to other household members) or social gatherings. In the case of the household, it is imperative that everyone in a household quarantine if one or more family members test positive. Additionally, if someone in a household is awaiting test results for COVID-19, it is important that everyone else remain home until the test results are known. If positive, everyone in the home needs to quarantine. The KCHD will communicate with you when this quarantine period ends. Attached is a useful guide to assist families when making decisions about a child who may not feel well and when students must stay home from school and when they can return to school.

Officials at the KCHD are very concerned about the transmission of COVID-19 through informal gatherings after school, during the evening, and on weekends. A point of special concern is social gatherings that take place before or after athletic events. Such events are responsible for many avoidable transmissions. Also, the KCHD is concerned about social gatherings designed to fill in the gap created by the cancellation of Homecoming activities and other traditional events. Transmissions in several communities are traced back to recent gatherings in pole barns and private residences.

We are so grateful for the work of our teachers and staff members during this challenging time. They care deeply for students and they are working extremely hard to create fulfilling and high-quality educational experiences for kids. However, the in-person learning experience that we all value is at risk if we fail to do our part. For mitigation strategies to work, everyone must use them in all settings outside of our immediate family and at all times of the day. We can protect in-person learning in schools and certain school-sponsored activities for students if we all work together and each one of us does our part.

Thank you for your continued support. The purpose of this letter is to share the clear data that the KCHD is seeing and to remind everyone of how we can combat the spread of COVID-19 with simple but proven strategies of wearing face coverings when away from home, avoiding crowds, avoiding indoor spaces with poor ventilation, maintaining social distancing whenever possible, frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when we do not feel well. We must continue to support one another as we fight the fatigue that comes with maintaining these proven mitigation measures.

Thank you for your help and collaboration.

With appreciation,

Dan Behm

Superintendent

Grand Rapids Christian School families were sent the following on Monday:

Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020

Today, West Michigan area superintendents from Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties joined forces to send a group letter to students and families.

The crux of their communication was this:

COVID cases are rising quickly in our region and state primarily due to a lack of safe practices in social settings and community gatherings

Schools alone cannot control the spread of the virus

If cases continue to trend upwards, County Health Departments may be forced to implement additional restrictions such as canceling extracurricular activities like athletics, band, choir and drama or even shifting schools to distance learning.

Below is the full letter, which was signed by 44 superintendents in the represented counties.