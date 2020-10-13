When Your Children Step into this Timeless Storybook Santa Experience, Memories & Art are Made

THE ART & MAGIC OF SANTA EXPERIENCE

While They Still Believe

Your Hour Long, Private, “Magic of Santa” Experience

Kathy Morley has crafted the ultimate Santa Experience for you and your family, carefully working out every detail so that you fully experience the magic of Santa.

Children meet Santa Claus in a private setting – his workshop – for one-on-one time. Sit back and watch your children (or grandchildren) experience the magic, love, hope, and wonderment that Santa brings.

The children and Santa follow a storybook sequence of events during their time together, allowing Kathy to capture magical, timeless images of your kids with Santa. Kathy then takes the images and applies her artistry, painting with light, creating artistic portraits of your experience.

*This article brought to you by Morley Portraiture.

The Memories are Priceless

For parents and grandparents who want to stop time, and have their children captured in beautiful art pieces while they still believe in the magic of Santa….this is for you!

These are portraits that will hang over the fireplace for every Christmas to come.

For children, they get to experience the REAL Santa in a private setting.

What Parents Have to Say

Kathy’s clients are raving about their experience and their portraits:

“Every detail was memorable in our storybook portrait session with Santa. My son shared milk and (lots) of cookies with Santa, he saw his name on Santa’s nice list and listened on a call to Bernard, the head elf at the North Pole.

My heart melted as I watched him BELIEVE!

Kathy captured the magic with her camera, and my son walked away with a memory he will never forget – his afternoon with Santa Claus. We look forward to reliving this experience every time we hang this portrait above our fireplace for the Holiday season.”

– Kelli Fimbinger

“Santa was amazing! He held the attention of all four of my kids.

Kathy Morley gathered info from us as ammo to give to Santa…and he delivered! When we got in the car, my 8-year-old son was convinced he had just met the REAL Santa! Even my skeptical husband was convinced!

Our portrait is beyond beautiful. I’m in awe every time I look at it! I love Christmas, and this experience and Kathy Morley’s artistic talent exceeded my expectations in every way! “

-Beth Neeley

The Best Holiday Cards & Gifts

After your Experience, you will have a private selection appointment, approximately 2 – 3 weeks following your session. Kathy will help you choose the perfect poses.

From there, she will create that perfect original art piece for over your mantel with YOUR children (or grandchildren) that you’ve been waiting for!

And – You will have the best holiday cards EVER! (custom-designed from purchased images)

Limited Art & Magic Sessions Available

Kathy has a limited number of spots available for her Grand Haven, MI visit Oct 23 – 25.

They are available by appointment.

*BONUS: Use our special link to save $50 off your session.

*One or two appointments for the Grand Rapids session on Oct 16-18 are still available. Click here to check.

About Kathy Morley

Kathy Morley, Morley Portraiture has had her studio in Midland, MI for the past 19 years.

This is her second year bringing her “Art and Magic of Santa” portrait experience to Grand Rapids. She truly has a passion for what she does.

She will be in Grand Rapids by appointment Oct 16 -18 (these dates are 95% sold out) and in Grand Haven by appointment Oct 23 – 25, 2020.

Kathy’s Family

Safety Precautions

Kathy Morely and company are taking every precaution to be safe during these times.

Temperatures are taken and hand sanitizer is used upon arrival.

The entire set, props, clothing, etc, are misted in between every session with a special chemical that sanitizes everything.