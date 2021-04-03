Save the Date for Free Cookie Day at Crumbl Cookies – The New Cookie Bakery on 28th St!

Crumbl Cookies Opens in Grand Rapids on Thursday, April 8
|Crumbl Cookies (Grand Rapids, MI)
3577 28th St. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
(616) 803-8734
Crumbl Cookies is a fast-growing bakery in the United States and now they are opening in Grand Rapids, MI!
The store’s Grand Opening is coming THURSDAY – April 8, 2021, from 8am – 10pm, with free cookie day happening on April 9.
They are famous for their gourmet cookies that are baked from scratch and served fresh all day.
Everything is Made Fresh
When you visit, you’ll see the cookies being made from start to finish.
If you order a cookie, it will be freshly dressed for you.
Nothing is ever frozen.
Out of the 120 different types of cookies the bakery makes, only four varieties are showcased each week.
Every Sunday evening, the four featured cookie flavors for the upcoming week are revealed.
Their award winning warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies are served each week along with the four rotating specialty cookies.
Visit their store to smell the cookies baking, see bakers mixing dough, and try the delicious cookies.
The store offers online ordering and is open every day of the week except Sunday.
Free Cookie Day at Crumbl Cookies
Free Cookie Day at Crumbl Cookies is happening in Grand Rapids on April 9, 2021.
The hours for free cookie day on Friday April 9 are 8am-midnight.
Visit the Crumbl Cookie store on Friday to get one free chocolate chip cookie per person when you download the Crumbl app.
Get the App
Scan the QR code below to access the app, or use these links to get it at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store
Social distancing measures will be in place.
Offer available for in-store pickup only
Their new store is located at 3577 28th St. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
(Across from Trader Joe’s)
LEARN MORE: crumbl.com/grandrapids