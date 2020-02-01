Share
Sherman Lake YMCA Camp

Through discovery of the great outdoors, skill development and guidance in the importance of building healthy relationships, campers leave with a renewed sense of achievement, belonging, confidence and courage to try new things.

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

  • Overnight camp

  • Day camp

  • Specialty Camps

AGES SERVED

  • Elementary

  • Middle school

  • High school

What You Can Expect at Sherman Lake YMCA Camp

You belong here at Sherman Lake YMCA Camp – conveniently located off 1-94 in Augusta, Michigan.

With over 365 acres of woodlands, prairie, and pristine lakefront, there’s no end to the adventure for summer campers. Fun activities abound such as swimming, hiking, archery, arts, boating, indoor and outdoor climbing, sports, horseback riding, ropes courses, and free-play.

State of the art facilities includes all-season carpeted cabins, each with a shower and bath plus an indoor recreation center and pool.

At Sherman Lake YMCA Camp, campers experience the power of living through HCRR (Hicker). The Y’s four core values – Honesty, Caring, Respect, Responsibility – are emphasized in each camp program.

Our camp programs offer choices and challenges providing a summer of growth for your child and an experience that lasts a lifetime!

There’s something new and different each week and each year. That’s why campers keep coming back to Sherman Lake YMCA Summer Camp. Accredited by the American Camp Association.

Sherman Lake YMCA Camp Session Details

Register for camps here.

Sherman Lake YMCA Camp Contact Info

PHONE: 269-731-3000

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK PAGE

ADDRESS: 6225 North 39th Street, Augusta, MI 49012

Learn More About Sherman Lake YMCA Camp
