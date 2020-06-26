Read the Summer Issue of the GR Family Fun Guide Here!

It is here! Summer has finally arrived. Now that the days of juggling online school are finished, it’s time to make plans for summer fun.
I love to plan ahead our summer weeks with activities and free time to relax at home. A good balance of both means that everyone stays rested and ready for the next adventure.
Thankfully, the GR Summer Family Fun Guide is here! I use it to help me map out the coming weeks. And, after this memorable Spring, I’ve never been more excited to get out and delight in the summer sun, ice cream, and drive-in movies.
In case you didn’t know:
The Family Fun Guide is GRKIDS’ digest-sized magazine. We jam-pack these magazines with everything your family needs for the season. There are 5 issues per year – Summer, Fall, Holiday, Winter, and Spring.
Each issue is carefully crafted to give you the prime content you know and love from GRKIDS.
Normally, these magazines are found at your local library, doctor’s office, schools and other places where families gather.
They are free to pick up and it’s free to be a distributor, so sign up your PTO, scout’s group, mom’s group, school, classroom, or business here.
This summer, look for a magazine distributor in your neighborhood. Check out your neighborhood Facebook group to see where you can get a copy. If one isn’t available near you, be sure to read the digital version linked above! (For the best reading experience, access using a laptop or tablet.)
Here’s a peek at what I am adding to our family plans:
Zoo & Animal Comparison – page 11
A day at the zoo sounds like a roaring good time. Find the zoo for you with our chart comparing amenities, animals and more.
Great Hikes in West Michigan – page 13
We’ve been hiking just about every week since March to break up the weeks and soak up some fresh air. Bookmarking this page so we can hike a new trail in the great outdoors!
Quirky Ice Cream – page 14
Ice cream makes everything better and these wild combinations are a recipe for fun. Be sure to indulge in West Michigan’s most creative ice cream concoctions.
Michigan Drive-Ins – page 23
We’ve never tried a drive-in movie and this summer is the perfect opportunity to make a night out of it. I plan on cuddling up under a blanket to spend an evening at the drive-in with my family to watch a summer blockbuster.
Summer Blooms – page 29
I am a full fledged Plant Lady. I can’t wait to pick out some gorgeous bouquets from these local flower farms. Plus, I know of a few people who haven’t been able to get out much these last few months that would cherish a summer bouquet.
With these ideas and more inside the magazine, you’ll be able to fill up your summer calendar with ease. We can’t wait to try something new like a drive in or hike a different trail or eat every type of quirky ice cream in West Michigan.
The summer will be over in a flash so be sure to get out there and make the most of our precious Michigan summer.