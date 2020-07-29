Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo is Tues, Aug 4. Capes Encouraged!

Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo is August 4, 2020
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo!
Come dressed as your favorite superhero and meet amazing superheroes on Tuesday, August 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Zoo guests can meet the rotating group of superheroes Warrior Women, American Hero, Bat Hero, Spider Hero, Woman of Steel, and Panther Hero.
John Ball Zoo is located at 1300 W Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Superhero Day
August 4, 2020
9 am – 4 pm
Highlights:
- variety of superhero characters
- photo ops
- limited tickets
Superhero Day Meet-n-Greet Details
Please note, our meet-and-greets will be different this year. Instead of individual photo opportunities with each character, your family will have the chance to meet and take photos with up to three characters in each specified meet-and-greet location.
Superhero Day meet-and-greet is included in regular admission. Along with meeting superheroes, guests can also see the Zoo’s BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, meerkats, and the new inclusively designed entry.
For the safety of our performers and our guests, these super interactions will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart.
There will be ground markers in front of each character’s location to allow your family to capture the perfect, socially distanced, photo! Please stay on the guest side of the stanchion barriers between the characters and the guests.
Masks will not be required for photos, but we do ask that you keep your mask while in the line queue and remain a safe social distance away from the party in front of you.
Also, per the State of Michigan, for all indoor public spaces at the Zoo, anyone who is age five (5) years and older, and who can medically tolerate a mask must wear one. In addition, if you cannot maintain six feet distance from other guests, are age five (5) years and older, and can medically tolerate a mask, you must wear one outdoors. We ask that you please bring a mask with you to the Zoo. This will help you be prepared should you find yourself in a situation where your group is unable to socially distance.
Limited Tickets Available
We are limiting the number of guests in the Zoo for the day.
We highly recommend reserving your timed tickets online prior to arrival.
This will ensure your entry as we cannot guarantee tickets will be available for walk-up ticket purchases.