Bring a Little Sense of Normalcy to Life With a Drive-Up meal from Your Favorite Restaurant

You’d think that most of us would have all the time in the world to cook a delicious meal while we are respecting Governor Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home order. But all I want to do is order carry-out.

I am so grateful for the Grand Rapids restaurants cooking up delicious meals during this shutdown where I can pull up and grab a meal to go. When I am stressed, the last thing I want to do is stand over the stove. Ordering delicious takeout is a total relief for this work-at-home, manage-the-home, make-sure-kids-do-schoolwork mom.

Sitting around the table with professionally made meals lightens the air and doesn’t make it feel so much like we are stuck in our homes with mom or dad’s “same old” spaghetti or tacos night after night.

We ordered from Gaslight Kitchen in East Grand Rapids last Saturday and everyone in the house was excited. (Their steamed dumplings are A+.)

Reasons to Order Drive-Up During the Stay-at-Home Order

Supports local businesses and keeps people in our community in jobs.

and keeps people in our community in jobs. Driving to the restaurant gives kids a change of scenery and a mental boost – even if they don’t leave the car.

and a mental boost – even if they don’t leave the car. Gives you and the kids something to look forward to . Tell the kids “every Tuesday we are ordering take out!” Having things to look forward to right now will help pass the time.

. Tell the kids “every Tuesday we are ordering take out!” Having things to look forward to right now will help pass the time. Saves your grocery reserve and hopefully gives you another day before you have to venture out to the grocery store.

Big List of Local Family Favorite Restaurants Offering Take Out or Delivery Service