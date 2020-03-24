Share22
Bring a Little Sense of Normalcy to Life With a Drive-Up meal from Your Favorite Restaurant

You’d think that most of us would have all the time in the world to cook a delicious meal while we are respecting Governor Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home order. But all I want to do is order carry-out.

I am so grateful for the Grand Rapids restaurants cooking up delicious meals during this shutdown where I can pull up and grab a meal to go. When I am stressed, the last thing I want to do is stand over the stove. Ordering delicious takeout is a total relief for this work-at-home, manage-the-home, make-sure-kids-do-schoolwork mom.

Sitting around the table with professionally made meals lightens the air and doesn’t make it feel so much like we are stuck in our homes with mom or dad’s “same old” spaghetti or tacos night after night.

We ordered from Gaslight Kitchen in East Grand Rapids last Saturday and everyone in the house was excited. (Their steamed dumplings are A+.)

Reasons to Order Drive-Up During the Stay-at-Home Order

  • Supports local businesses and keeps people in our community in jobs.
  • Driving to the restaurant gives kids a change of scenery and a mental boost – even if they don’t leave the car.
  • Gives you and the kids something to look forward to. Tell the kids “every Tuesday we are ordering take out!” Having things to look forward to right now will help pass the time.
  • Saves your grocery reserve and hopefully gives you another day before you have to venture out to the grocery store.

Big List of Local Family Favorite Restaurants Offering Take Out or Delivery Service

Menu offerings and restaurant open/close status is changing rapidly. Call before heading out to confirm that your destination is open and can accomodate your order.

A
Amore Trattoria Italiana
take out food

Amore Trattoria Italiana

5080 Alpine Ave NW  Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Wow. It sure has been a whirlwind week. We are feeling so blessed. The support we have had has been ...
Details
B
Brewery Vivant
take out food

Brewery Vivant

925 Cherry St SE  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
As of Monday 3/16/20, we are functioning entirely in a “CURBSIDE/DELIVERY” service style. Open 1-7 every day. We have both ...
Details
Brass Ring Brewing
take out food

Brass Ring Brewing

2404 Eastern Ave., SE  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
Brass Ring Brewing is open for take out and delivery. All our beers are available in the growler or our ...
Details
C
Choo Choo Grill
take out food

Choo Choo Grill

1209 Plainfield Ave NE  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505-4903
Please practice social distancing while inside picking up your order and we are limiting to five people inside to pick ...
Details
D
Danzón Cubano
special package

Danzón Cubano

1 Carlton Ave SE, Suite A  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
You can order via our site: http://bit.ly/367zxal We are open for take-out/Curb-side delivery, delivery via our partners GrubHub, Doordash, UberEats & ...
Details
G
Gaslight Kitchen Asian Cusine
meal delivery, take out food

Gaslight Kitchen Asian Cusine

2128 Wealthy St. S.E.  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Hello Grand Rapids! As we all heard the news today from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, we would like to let our ...
Details
J
Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery Grand Rapids
meal delivery, take out food

Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery Grand Rapids

428 Bridge St. NW.  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
You can still enjoy delicious Jolly Pumpkin pizza! Head to our website to order and get your pizza delivered through ...
Details
L
Little Bangkok - Cascade & Wyoming
take out food

Little Bangkok – Cascade & Wyoming

Cascade & Wyoming locations
We will still be open for takeout only. If you would like to buy beer/wine to go while picking up ...
Details
Luna GR
meal delivery, take out food

Luna GR

64 Ionia Ave SW #100 Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Place your order through our online ordering system. We can do delivery (tap on the i information button on the ...
Details
M
Monelli's
take out food

Monelli’s

5675 Byron Center Ave SW Wyoming, Michigan 49519
The Wyoming location is still open for regular takeout and curbside takeout. Check out previous posts for our takeout specials ...
Details
Max's South Seas Hideaway
meal delivery, special package, take out food

Max’s South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Ave. SW  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
We're still here to serve you and brighten your family's day with our Takeout Tiki Parties. In order to continue, ...
Details
Marco New American Bistro
take out food

Marco New American Bistro

884 Forest Hill Ave SE  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
We are open and ready to serve you dinner. Call to place an order through our Marco to Go. We ...
Details
MeXo
special package, take out food

MeXo

118 Fulton Street East  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Enjoy the comfort of MeXo at home with curbside takeout. MeXo is now offering bundled dinners at reduced prices. They make their ...
Details
Margaux at the JW Marriott
take out food

Margaux at the JW Marriott

235 Louis Street NW Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
The JW Marriott is offering curbside pick-up at Margaux inside of the hotel. Enjoy breakfast, all-day lunch, or dinner and help ...
Details
N
Nonna's Pantry
meal delivery, take out food

Nonna’s Pantry

591 Ada Dr.  Ada, Michigan 49301
WE’RE STILL OPEN! 👏🏻 Per the Governor’s order, we can remain open and we are so glad to be here for ...
Details
Notos Old World Italian Dining
take out food

Notos Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Call with take out orders today! Pick up between 3:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday through Saturday. Please give us a call at 616-493-6686 ...
Details
New Holland Brewing
meal delivery, take out food

New Holland Brewing

417 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
New Holland is offering carry-out and delivery on a limited menu (Grand Rapids) of pub favorites, which includes packaged beer ...
Details
New Hotel Mertens
meal delivery, take out food

New Hotel Mertens

35 Oakes St SW  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Send your taste buds on an adventure with an order from New Hotel Mertens. The New Hotel Mertens team prepares ...
Details
P
Perrin Brewing Company
take out food

Perrin Brewing Company

5910 Comstock Park Dr., Comstock Park, MI 49321
Perrin Brewing Company has a fully stocked beer cooler in the Perrin Pub for you to choose from, as well ...
Details
R
Rockford Brewing Company
meal delivery, take out food

Rockford Brewing Company

We're open for takeout, curbside, or delivery! ☎️ call us: 616-951-4677 📞text us: 616-439-0417 ...or use Facebook messenger to order! https://www.facebook.com/RockfordBrewingCompany ...
Details
Rise Authentic Baking Co.
take out food

Rise Authentic Baking Co.

1220 Fulton Street West  Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
We are open!! Effective immediately we are moving to curbside pick up only!! We will not be allowing any customers ...
Details
Railtown Brewing Company
take out food

Railtown Brewing Company

3595 68th St SE  Dutton, Michigan 49316
We are OPEN for carry-out food and beer! Monday-Saturday noon til 8pm! 616-881-2364 or 616-803-0153. https://www.facebook.com/railtownbrewing/ 3595 68th St SE ...
Details
T
The Candied Yam
meal delivery, take out food

The Candied Yam

2305 44th St SE Grand Rapids, Michigan 49508
OPEN TO SERVE YOU: This Candied Yam is considered as an ‘essential service’ and is therefore permitted to remain open ...
Details
Terra GR
take out food

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Terra is still open for takeout! They are also offering new family-style meals, as well as loaves of bread if ...
Details
The Green Well
take out food

The Green Well

924 Cherry St SE Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
The Green Well is here to keep your bright, smiling faces eating good grub at home. Order online from their regular menu, ...
Details
V
Vitales Hudsonville
meal delivery, take out food

Vitales Hudsonville

5779 Balsam Dr Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
We’re here and open for business! Call us 616.662.2244 or go online to vitaleshudsonville.com to place your order 🥰 https://www.facebook.com/VitalesHudsonville/ 5779 Balsam Dr ...
Details
W
Windy City Grille
meal delivery, take out food

Windy City Grille

5751 Byron Center Ave SW, Suite F Wyoming, Michigan 49519
Call 616-261-2489 to place your Take-Out and Pick up orders today!! We are now offering Curb Side pick up. Call ...
Details

Have a family favorite to add?

Leave a comment with a link to their website or Facebook page and we’ll get them added. Thanks!