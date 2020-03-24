Bring a Little Sense of Normalcy to Life With a Drive-Up meal from Your Favorite Restaurant
You’d think that most of us would have all the time in the world to cook a delicious meal while we are respecting Governor Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home order. But all I want to do is order carry-out.
I am so grateful for the Grand Rapids restaurants cooking up delicious meals during this shutdown where I can pull up and grab a meal to go. When I am stressed, the last thing I want to do is stand over the stove. Ordering delicious takeout is a total relief for this work-at-home, manage-the-home, make-sure-kids-do-schoolwork mom.
Sitting around the table with professionally made meals lightens the air and doesn’t make it feel so much like we are stuck in our homes with mom or dad’s “same old” spaghetti or tacos night after night.
We ordered from Gaslight Kitchen in East Grand Rapids last Saturday and everyone in the house was excited. (Their steamed dumplings are A+.)
Reasons to Order Drive-Up During the Stay-at-Home Order
- Supports local businesses and keeps people in our community in jobs.
- Driving to the restaurant gives kids a change of scenery and a mental boost – even if they don’t leave the car.
- Gives you and the kids something to look forward to. Tell the kids “every Tuesday we are ordering take out!” Having things to look forward to right now will help pass the time.
- Saves your grocery reserve and hopefully gives you another day before you have to venture out to the grocery store.
Big List of Local Family Favorite Restaurants Offering Take Out or Delivery Service
5080 Alpine Ave NW
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Wow. It sure has been a whirlwind week. We are feeling so blessed. The support we have had has been ...Details
925 Cherry St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
As of Monday 3/16/20, we are functioning entirely in a “CURBSIDE/DELIVERY” service style. Open 1-7 every day. We have both ...Details
2404 Eastern Ave., SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
Brass Ring Brewing is open for take out and delivery. All our beers are available in the growler or our ...Details
1209 Plainfield Ave NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505-4903
Please practice social distancing while inside picking up your order and we are limiting to five people inside to pick ...Details
1 Carlton Ave SE, Suite A
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
You can order via our site: http://bit.ly/367zxal We are open for take-out/Curb-side delivery, delivery via our partners GrubHub, Doordash, UberEats & ...Details
2128 Wealthy St. S.E.
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Hello Grand Rapids! As we all heard the news today from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, we would like to let our ...Details
428 Bridge St. NW.
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
You can still enjoy delicious Jolly Pumpkin pizza! Head to our website to order and get your pizza delivered through ...Details
Cascade & Wyoming locations
We will still be open for takeout only. If you would like to buy beer/wine to go while picking up ...Details
64 Ionia Ave SW #100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Place your order through our online ordering system. We can do delivery (tap on the i information button on the ...Details
5675 Byron Center Ave SW
Wyoming, Michigan 49519
The Wyoming location is still open for regular takeout and curbside takeout. Check out previous posts for our takeout specials ...Details
58 Ionia Ave. SW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
We're still here to serve you and brighten your family's day with our Takeout Tiki Parties. In order to continue, ...Details
884 Forest Hill Ave SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
We are open and ready to serve you dinner. Call to place an order through our Marco to Go. We ...Details
118 Fulton Street East
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Enjoy the comfort of MeXo at home with curbside takeout. MeXo is now offering bundled dinners at reduced prices. They make their ...Details
235 Louis Street NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
The JW Marriott is offering curbside pick-up at Margaux inside of the hotel. Enjoy breakfast, all-day lunch, or dinner and help ...Details
591 Ada Dr.
Ada, Michigan 49301
WE’RE STILL OPEN! 👏🏻 Per the Governor’s order, we can remain open and we are so glad to be here for ...Details
6600 28th St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Call with take out orders today! Pick up between 3:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday through Saturday. Please give us a call at 616-493-6686 ...Details
417 Bridge St. NW,
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
New Holland is offering carry-out and delivery on a limited menu (Grand Rapids) of pub favorites, which includes packaged beer ...Details
35 Oakes St SW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Send your taste buds on an adventure with an order from New Hotel Mertens. The New Hotel Mertens team prepares ...Details
5910 Comstock Park Dr., Comstock Park, MI 49321
Perrin Brewing Company has a fully stocked beer cooler in the Perrin Pub for you to choose from, as well ...Details
We're open for takeout, curbside, or delivery! ☎️ call us: 616-951-4677 📞text us: 616-439-0417 ...or use Facebook messenger to order! https://www.facebook.com/RockfordBrewingCompany ...Details
1220 Fulton Street West
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
We are open!! Effective immediately we are moving to curbside pick up only!! We will not be allowing any customers ...Details
3595 68th St SE
Dutton, Michigan 49316
We are OPEN for carry-out food and beer! Monday-Saturday noon til 8pm! 616-881-2364 or 616-803-0153. https://www.facebook.com/railtownbrewing/ 3595 68th St SE ...Details
2305 44th St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49508
OPEN TO SERVE YOU: This Candied Yam is considered as an ‘essential service’ and is therefore permitted to remain open ...Details
1429 Lake Dr SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Terra is still open for takeout! They are also offering new family-style meals, as well as loaves of bread if ...Details
924 Cherry St SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
The Green Well is here to keep your bright, smiling faces eating good grub at home. Order online from their regular menu, ...Details
5779 Balsam Dr
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
We’re here and open for business! Call us 616.662.2244 or go online to vitaleshudsonville.com to place your order 🥰 https://www.facebook.com/VitalesHudsonville/ 5779 Balsam Dr ...Details
5751 Byron Center Ave SW, Suite F
Wyoming, Michigan 49519
Call 616-261-2489 to place your Take-Out and Pick up orders today!! We are now offering Curb Side pick up. Call ...Details
Have a family favorite to add?
Leave a comment with a link to their website or Facebook page and we’ll get them added. Thanks!
The Grilling Co is on West River Dr. (There was a typo in my original comment. Sorry!)
The Grilling Co. on Weat River Dr. Offering their full BBQ menu as well as fresh meat product for sale.
@thegrillingco