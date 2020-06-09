Take the “Love Living Here” Survey & Win an Ice Cream Party from Bumblebee Ice Cream Carts

ICE CREAM PARTY
Bring the Ice Cream Party to Your Neighborhood
Summer this year is a little different. We’re seeing a lot more outdoor activities – and that is a perfect reason to have the Bumblebee Ice Cream Truck of the Future out for a visit. They’re a new, fun and exciting way to celebrate special events in your life.
They can bring the ice cream truck to your home for a birthday or outdoor celebrations, neighborhood gatherings, backyard movie night, graduation parties, family reunions, and even for your business as a welcome back employee treat.
You get to choose from their large selection of premium ice cream novelties to customize your own menu.
Their no-contact ice cream truck and cart service are optimized for safety and cleanliness.
Plus, they strive to give you the personal service you deserve to make your celebration a success.
Here’s a five-minute look at how the Bumblebee Ice Cream Company works – you can have their Ice Cream Truck of the Future come out, or rent one of their specialty Bumblebee Ice Cream Carts.
THE PRIZE
MORE DETAILS ABOUT
We’re happy to announce that we’re giving away one $99 ice cream birthday party to a lucky winner.
If you win this birthday party package from Bumblebee Ice Cream Carts, they will bring their Ice Cream Truck of the Future to your home equipped with music and lots of fun, delicious ice cream treats!!
* Prize must be used before August 28, 2020.
** The winner must reside in their 30-mile radius (which covers the lakeshore and most of Kent Co. except the far SE and NE)
ENTER TO WIN
To enter to win a visit from the Bumblebee Ice Cream Truck of the Future, fill out the survey below. A winner will be chosen at random. Only entries that are at least 50% complete will qualify for the prize drawing.
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on 6/23/20 at midnight and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Leaving a comment on this blog post is not a requirement of entry. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Entrants may also enter the contest by sending an email to win at grkids dot com containing their name, address, phone number and email address along with the words: X Name of Giveaway in the subject line. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.