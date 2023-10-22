2023 Thanksgiving Catering Menus From Local GR Restaurants

Meal Description:

We are so excited to announce that we will be offering our Thanksgiving Take & Bake dinners again this year! 🦃



2023 Menu TBA





Here's a look at last year's menu:



You will have a choice between ham or turkey and both will come with delicious sides & more.



The menu includes:



- Oven Roasted Turkey - GF or Honey Baked Ham - GF

- Truffle Green Beans - GF

- Cashew Stuffing

- Roasted Redskin Potatoes - GF (gravy is not gluten free)

- Dinner Rolls & Butter

- Homemade Pumpkin Pie



ORDER HERE: https://timbersinn.square.site/



We will be cutting off orders on Saturday, November 19th.

Pickup will be on Wednesday, November 23rd.



Let us cook for your family this holiday season so you can spend more time together!