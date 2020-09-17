The Goddard School Offers Extended Hours, Half Days & Support for Virtual Students

The Goddard School has Everything You’re Looking for in One Place!
When I think about the ideal preschool for my children, a number of things come to mind. I’m a working mom, so I definitely want something convenient that we can fit into our busy lives. I also want a school that prepares them for Kindergarten and life in an environment of excellence. And of course, I want my kids to have lots of fun while they learn.
If you have a young child, you’re probably looking for convenience, excellence, and fun, too. At the Goddard School, you can find all of these things in one place!
The Goddard School is a nationwide program with an innovative play-based curriculum that focuses on building a strong and balanced foundation of emotional, social, cognitive and physical skills for each child. Best of all, the Goddard School has three locations in West Michigan.
GODDARD DIFFERENCE
A Preschool that Conveniently Fits Into YOUR Life
The Goddard School is a nationally recognized early childhood development center with three convenient locations in West Michigan – Cascade, Grandville and Knapp’s Corner. Families who choose Goddard will have the convenience of extended hours and the flexibility of either half or full-day schedules. And Goddard School offers programs for ages six weeks to six years.
With classrooms for infants, toddlers, preschoolers and kindergartners, your child can start and finish their early childhood career in one place!
A Preschool that Makes Learning Fun through Play
Learning is important, of course, but when you’re a kid, so is having fun! Luckily, one of the best ways for children to learn is through play. Goddard School offers children an environment where they can have fun while learning and building important skills.
Your child will experience a nurturing environment and a comprehensive play-based curriculum that was developed with early childhood education experts. Through fun learning activities, your child will be fully prepared for social and academic success.
Goddard’s F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) allows children to imagine and experience new situations and learn from them. When your kids “play house” for instance, they get to try on new roles, develop empathy, improve communication skills, and solve problems creatively.
KINDER PREP & VIRTUAL STUDENTS
A Preschool that Prepares Your Child for Kindergarten and Beyond!
Of course, when it comes down to it, what most parents want for their children is excellence. We all want the best for our kids, and we get it at Goddard. The school is full of talented teachers who collaborate with parents to nurture children into respectful, confident, and joyful learners.
Goddard is more than an educational daycare program. The school helps children learn to communicate, collaborate, think critically, and problem solve creatively, setting them up for long-term success.
At Goddard School, you’ll also find a safe, nurturing environment that includes happy families, excited children ready to learn, and the smiling faces of welcoming teachers. This type of environment creates a safe space for your child to explore and discover his or her interests while building skills and making friends.
The Goddard School Even has Spots for Your Older Virtual Learners
New this year, The Goddard School is offering school-age support, a supplemental class program for school-age students, providing in-class guidance for virtual learning and homework in a safe and consistent environment. Experience low teacher-student ratios, enrichment programs and daily communication for your older children.
ENROLL NOW
To learn more about The Goddard School in your area, please contact them here:
Cascade – 616-202-2777
Grandville – 616-954-7550
Knapp’s Corner | 616-208-9292
Get to Know the Goddard School through Summer Camp
Want to give the Goddard School a try before enrolling? Summer Camp is a great way to get your feet wet and see if this is the right school for you. At Goddard School, summer camp is all about providing a new, different, and fun experience through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) learning.
Designed to give families an unforgettable summer, Goddard’s camp offers a broad range of programs with engaging activities, adventures, and play-based learning opportunities.