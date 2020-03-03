2 – Follow the Grand Hotel on Facebook to get the Best Pricing

Most of the deals for accommodations are launched on Facebook. I’ve seen prices as low as $139/nt per person for spring, late summer, and fall accommodations. While this number has additional hotel fees, sales tax, and baggage fees the price is still a huge savings.

3 – Grand Hotel Pricing Includes Breakfast and Dinner

Breakfast and a five-course formal dinner are included in your stay and these are two meals you’re not likely to forget. The food quality, assortment of choices, and the setting in the main dining room, which overlooks the Straits of Mackinac are all amazing! You can find information on Meal Plans and Menus here.

4 – Splurge for Lunch at the Grand Luncheon Buffet

This might seem a little over the top considering breakfast and a full five-course dinner are included with your stay, but our family always shows up on the island early and hungry.

The lunch buffet is served daily from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. and the sheer volume of choices and options is mind blowing. There seems to be hundreds of feet of buffet spread out in the main dining room and options are endless.

5 – Kids Stay and Eat Free (or Reduced)

Children 9 and under stay and eat for free at the Grand Hotel. Children 10-17 pay $65/nt. We have three kids under the age of five so this pricing structure really works for us.

6 – Embrace the Formality and Dinner Dress Code

Maybe it’s the fact that we don’t get dressed up that often, but our kids are always excited for the formal dinner. Of course, we also bribe them with copious amounts of ice cream and dessert for good behavior, but so far, it’s worked out for us!

It helps that the dining room is buzzing with activity and there is a constant stream of food for the kids to snack on. Also, don’t pass up the professional photographer on the porch from 6:00 – 10:00 P.M. Those pictures are available for purchase the next morning.