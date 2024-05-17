Nothing Short of Magical, Elk Rapids, Michigan Delights Those Who Happen By

Elk Rapids Beaches & Parks

The Scoop on Beaches & Parks

Whether you’re hunting for Petoskey stones or just soaking up the sun, these beaches are the hidden gems you didn’t know you needed.

Welcome to Elk Rapids, where the beaches are Insta-worthy with crystal-clear waters and sandy shores. Float the lazy river at Veterans Memorial Park Beach or do the Art Walk at Elk Rapids Day Park—each spot has its own unique draw.

Elk Rapids Day Park

Veterans Memorial Park

This is what most people think of when they think “beach in Elk Rapids.”

Just down the street from downtown shops, where the river runs into the bay, this park features a playground, grassy areas with picnic and a huge sandy beach.

You’ll also find tables and grills, tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, volleyball courts, and plenty of open space and trees.

Elk Rapids Day Park & Outdoor Sculpture Walk

The slightly off-the-beaten-path Elk Rapids Day Park on Grand Traverse Bay features a unique combination of beach and woods.

It includes an outdoor sculpture park “Art Rapids”, hiking trails, and a pavilion. The park also has several picnic tables and grills scattered throughout.

Elk Rapids Day Park

Dam Beach

Hidden in plain sight, the Dam Beach is a favorite spot for residents and families to spend time, while anglers cast their lines behind the dam.

Rotary Park & Pavilion

Home to the giant swan, Elk Rapids Rotary Park isn’t for swimming, but you’ll find the farmers market here on Fridays, people launching their kayaks, and the park undergoing an extreme makeover as a key trailhead for the Chain of Lakes Water Trail. Located north of the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce building on the east side of U.S. 31

Old Bathing Beach

N Bayshore Dr, Elk Rapids, MI 49629 – This beautiful little beach is a gem where you might find beach glass or Petoskey stones. It features a few picnic tables, a porta potty, and a small parking lot, and it’s not far from Short’s Pull Barn. With a sandy bottom and clear water, it gets deeper faster than Veterans Memorial Park.

Maple Bay Natural Area

Maple Bay Natural Area, just a few miles outside of Elk Rapids, is prized for its shoreline and sandbar. Covering 400 acres and with a historic farmhouse, cedar woods, and a beautiful half-mile beach along East Grand Traverse Bay, it’s a hidden gem waiting to be explored.

Wilcox Palmer Shah Preserve