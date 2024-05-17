Nothing Short of Magical, Elk Rapids, Michigan Delights Those Who Happen By

Welcome to Elk Rapids
Tucked between the cool blues of Grand Traverse Bay and Elk Lake, Elk Rapids, Michigan, is your serendipitous small-town escape complete with a side of beachy bliss.
Once a bustling 1800s lumber town, Elk Rapids has reinvented itself into an irresistible laid-back haven full of sun, sand, and old-school charm that I have the privilege of sharing with you. Think of it as Traverse City‘s little sidekick.
It took me two decades to write this article. Not because I didn’t know about Elk Rapids or its charm, but because I hesitated to share this little slice of heaven with the world. My roots are in this place, and I have stories I could tell. But this isn’t about me—it’s about you discovering this place and experiencing it for yourself.
If you’re curious about what a visit to Elk Rapids is like, you’re in the right spot. Hang in for glimpses of the best things to do when you find yourself in this special place:
Things to do in Elk Rapids
Downtown Elk Rapids – River Street
Downtown Elk Rapids
River Street in Elk Rapids is the main street. It’s lined with restaurants, shops and even an old art deco movie theater. There’s a corner drug store tucked between clothing shops and eateries, too.
Behind facades that have stood for over 100 years, you’ll find antique stores, a cool little toy store, a fun WORD LOVE store, and Nifty Things, where you can discover silly items and fun treasures you won’t find on the internet.
Oh, and donut miss the bakery!
About that art deco movie theatre?
Elk Rapids Cinema is a timeless gem that was saved by the community. With its glow-in-the-dark ceiling and cry room, they just don’t make them like this anymore. Today, the movie house still shows matinees and evening flicks that people line up for.
Just beyond the theater, the park and beach call you to explore.
Evenings on River Street
Wednesday evenings in late June and July are special in Elk Rapids. River Street comes alive with live music, restaurant specials, and family activities. It’s a vibrant street party where the whole community gathers to enjoy the summer nights. 6 – 9 PM, June 26 – July 31 in 2024.
Elk Rapids Harbor Days Festival & Fireworks
All About Harbor Days
Everyone should join the fun at the Harbor Days Festival!
This lively four-day event at the beginning of August is organized by the community and celebrates Elk Rapids’ maritime heritage. Enjoy a parade, midway carnival, fun events like the fireman’s battle, live music, arts and crafts shows, food trucks, and yes, fireworks.
Harbor Day Parade
Typically held at noon on the Saturday of Harbor Days. Lots of candy and smiles.
Paddle Races & Harbor Run
The 5K run/walk & 10K run is typically held Saturday morning. Paddle Harbor Day paddle board races on Elk River happen in the afternoon.
Boat Lighting Contest
Right before the fireworks on Saturday night, there’s a boat lighting contest in the Harbor. Check to see if there is a shuttle running between the high school and downtown because parking can get tricky.
Fireworks
10 PM on Saturday. The Zambelli International Fireworks are a show not to be missed. Veteran’s Memorial Park is an ideal viewing location.
More Fun Events
Harbor Days is full of fun events like the Penny Scramble, where kids go wild unearthing pennies buried in the sand. The Fireman’s Waterball Battle is my personal favorite, with local heroes getting soaked duking it out in Veteran’s Park.
And for the cuteness factor, you gotta see the critters at the Pet Show and the tiny tots ‘racing’ in the Diaper Derby and Toddler Trot.
While the 2024 schedule isn’t out yet, other past festival fun includes things like a cornhole tournament, sand sculpture contest, a dinghy parade, swan race, and kids games.
Elk Rapids Beaches & Parks
The Scoop on Beaches & Parks
Whether you’re hunting for Petoskey stones or just soaking up the sun, these beaches are the hidden gems you didn’t know you needed.
Welcome to Elk Rapids, where the beaches are Insta-worthy with crystal-clear waters and sandy shores. Float the lazy river at Veterans Memorial Park Beach or do the Art Walk at Elk Rapids Day Park—each spot has its own unique draw.
Veterans Memorial Park
This is what most people think of when they think “beach in Elk Rapids.”
Just down the street from downtown shops, where the river runs into the bay, this park features a playground, grassy areas with picnic and a huge sandy beach.
You’ll also find tables and grills, tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, volleyball courts, and plenty of open space and trees.
Elk Rapids Day Park & Outdoor Sculpture Walk
The slightly off-the-beaten-path Elk Rapids Day Park on Grand Traverse Bay features a unique combination of beach and woods.
It includes an outdoor sculpture park “Art Rapids”, hiking trails, and a pavilion. The park also has several picnic tables and grills scattered throughout.
Dam Beach
Hidden in plain sight, the Dam Beach is a favorite spot for residents and families to spend time, while anglers cast their lines behind the dam.
Rotary Park & Pavilion
Home to the giant swan, Elk Rapids Rotary Park isn’t for swimming, but you’ll find the farmers market here on Fridays, people launching their kayaks, and the park undergoing an extreme makeover as a key trailhead for the Chain of Lakes Water Trail. Located north of the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce building on the east side of U.S. 31
Old Bathing Beach
N Bayshore Dr, Elk Rapids, MI 49629 – This beautiful little beach is a gem where you might find beach glass or Petoskey stones. It features a few picnic tables, a porta potty, and a small parking lot, and it’s not far from Short’s Pull Barn. With a sandy bottom and clear water, it gets deeper faster than Veterans Memorial Park.
Maple Bay Natural Area
Maple Bay Natural Area, just a few miles outside of Elk Rapids, is prized for its shoreline and sandbar. Covering 400 acres and with a historic farmhouse, cedar woods, and a beautiful half-mile beach along East Grand Traverse Bay, it’s a hidden gem waiting to be explored.
Wilcox Palmer Shah Preserve
N Bayshore Dr, Elk Rapids, MI 49629 – Just a few miles north of Elk Rapids on Lake Michigan is the Wilcox Palmer Shah Preserve. It’s super pretty with crystal clear water and sandy, secluded shores. Parking is limited, and be sure to watch out for poison ivy.
Elk Rapids Boating & Paddling
Paddling in Elk Rapids
If you’re into kayaking or paddleboarding, Elk Rapids is the center of the world.
The Chain of Lakes Water Trail, the only state-designated water trail in Northern Michigan, spans over 100 miles and culminates in Elk Rapids. Along the way, it features 84 signed water access sites, several of which are in Elk Rapids.
Plus, Paddle Antrim, a nonprofit organization based in downtown Elk Rapids, holds paddling events and classes on the Chain of Lakes Water Trail throughout the season. 📷 courtesy Paddle Antrim
PS – Bayfront Beach & Bike (130 River St Elk Rapids, MI 49628) is the place to go for SUP, kayak, and lazy river rentals.
Elk Rapids Area Water Access Sites
Rotary Park: Key trailhead slated for improvements. On Elk Lake, just across the road from River Street.
Boating in Elk Rapids
Getting out on the lake is a top priority for most visitors, whether you’re looking to whether you’re looking to go sailing, kayaking, or paddleboarding, motor through the Chain-o-Lakes to the Torch Lake Sand bar, or get out fishing on the Big Lake. Fortunately, when it comes to boating and water activities, Elk Rapids shines.
Home to multiple marinas and boat launches, Elk Rapids lets you easily experience boating on Lake Michigan, Elk Lake and Elk River.
With over 200 slips and shopping dockage, Elk Rapids Grace Memorial Harbor offers respite for those traveling Lake Michigan, plus access to the Upper Harbor (Elk Lake). Laundry, fuel, and showers are just some of the amenities here.
Nearby, the Elk Rapids Marina (118 Bridge St, Elk Rapids, MI 49629) serves those playing on the inland lakes. (You cannot boat between Elk Lake and Lake Michigan due to the power dam.)
Find pontoon boat rentals, a gas dock, and a fantastic hangout place at this high-end handy convenience stop. We enjoy the outdoor lawn games and ping pong tables. Tasty food truck offerings compliment the DAM Shop’s menu of refreshing frozen mixed drinks.
MARINAS in ELK RAPIDS
– Elk Rapids marina – inland lake Access (elk lake)
– Grace Memorial harbor marina – lower harbor access to Grand Traverse Bay & Lake Michigan, upper harbor access to elk lake
* No boat traffic is allowed at the Hydro Dam
The important thing to know about boating in Elk Rapids is that a dam blocks boats from going between Grand Traverse Bay and Elk River.
Elk Rapids Restaurants & Watering Holes
For a small village, Elk Rapids offers a surprisingly wide selection of dining options and drinking establishments.
Where to Eat & Drink in Elk Rapids
Foundry Craft Grillery
Swing by 151 River St and step into Foundry Craft Grillery. Think killer pretzel bites and the famous Greasy Monkey burger, all paired with top-notch craft cocktails. A meal here is a crash course in Elk Rapids history, served up hot.
Chef Charles
For pizza, we like Chef Charles on River Street (thick crust, bold flavors).
Cellar 152 Pub and Provisions
Unwind with cocktails, draft beer, and wine at this cozy spot right on River Street. Live music on the back deck.
The Dam Shop Food Truck and Bar
Treat yourself to a mouthwatering array of options, from burgers and tacos to breakfast, smoothies, and coffee. Enjoy lawn games and even arrive by boat!
Town Club
133 River St dishes out the comforts of home without the dishes. Burgers, fries, and ice-cold drinks—kick back with time-tested classics.
Pearls New Orleans Kitchen
Gator bites, crawfish, and jalapeño cornbread that pops with every bite. Throw back a Louisiana beer and let the good times roll! 617 Ames St
The Flour Pot
Irresistible donuts, pastries and coffee. Get there before they sell out! 108 River St
Happy Camper Coffee Co
Clever coffee drinks, nibbles and other food that will have you feeling happy. Overlooks the river in a lovely cafe setting.
Townline Ciderworks
Turn left on the dirt road by the fruit stand and and hit up Townline Ciderworks. Order the cider sampler and get a few of the tasty tacos from on-site food truck.
Ethanology
Ethanology (a craft distillery) is sure bet when it comes to cocktails. Their creative drinks are made with locally sourced ingredients and are beyond and delicious. Sit in the loft and play games, enjoy a charcuterie board, or take a tour. Dogs are allowed on the patio.
Short’s Brewing Pull Barn
An all-time favorite is Short’s Brewing Company Elk Rapids Pull Barn, a production brewery without a kitchen, but often featuring food trucks on site. The outdoor eating area is vibing with fairy lights, yard games, and even has a sandbox for kids. Their restaurant location is in Bellaire.
Elk Rapids Map
Zoom in on the map to find your next stop in Elk Rapids!
Map of Elk Rapids
More Like This!
Nothing Short of Magical, Elk Rapids, Michigan Delights Those Who Happen By
Welcome to Elk Rapids Tucked between the cool blues of Grand Traverse Bay and Elk Lake, Elk Rapids, Michigan, is your serendipitous small-town escape complete with a side of beachy bliss. Once a bustling 1800s lumber town, Elk Rapids has reinvented itself into an irresistible laid-back haven full of sun, sand, and old-school charm that…
Silver Lake Sand Dunes 2024: Explore Michigan’s Hidden Gems at Silver Lake State Park
Ultimate Outdoor Experience at Silver Lake Michigan Wrap adventure, natural beauty and family fun into a one-of-a-kind destination and you get the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. Located on the west coast of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, this outdoor recreation oasis is a magnet for ATV riders, sand dune enthusiasts, and beach lovers alike. It’s a hidden…
Michigan’s Adventure Water Park & Amusement Park: 2024 Ultimate Park Tips, Packing List & More
Michigan’s Adventure Theme Park Michigan’s Adventure, Michigan’s largest amusement park and waterpark is one of the state’s favorite destinations for family-friendly summer fun. From roller coasters to water slides, this theme park promises a wild and unforgettable day trip. People love it because it’s the perfect blend of thrill rides and modern attractions, peppered with…
Crystal Mountain in Summer is One of Michigan’s Best Kept Secrets – 2024
Crystal Mountain is More than a Ski Resort – It’s a Blast in Summer, Too! My family loves Crystal Mountain in summer. I’ve been going since I was a little kid. Now that I have a family of my own, it’s one of our favorite Michigan summer getaway destinations. On our latest summer weekend there,…
Incredible South Haven Campgrounds: Find Your 2024 Outdoor Retreat at these Campgrounds in Southwest Michigan
Campgrounds in Southwest Michigan If you’re looking for fabulous South Haven campgrounds, you’re in the right spot. As far as campgrounds in Michigan go, Southwest Michigan has gem after gem. Deciding which campground to visit is a challenge simply because there are so many. South Haven KOA Glamping TeePees Will it be sandy beaches and…
25 Best Things to do on Mackinac Island: Timeless Delights & Insider Tips for the Perfect Family Getaway in 2024
Unlock the Best Things to Do on Mackinac Island Welcome to Mackinac Island, the small island on Lake Huron where time stands still. A favorite Midwest vacation destination, this little spot in the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan has captured the hearts of many. On Mackinac Island, the mail is delivered by horse and…