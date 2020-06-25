Family-Friendly Weekend Events • June 26-28, 2020

Summer Events Are Returning
It seems like every day, more and more places are able to reopen.
While this won’t be a normal summer, there are more family fun options to choose from now than there were even a week ago. Animal destinations, parks, playgrounds, splash pads, and beaches are all open now. Yay for brighter days ahead!
Shop ‘Til You Drop
This weekend, shop the Just Between Friends Consignment Sale. It’s the perfect way to stock up on your kids’ summer care needs. The sale started runs through Saturday. Although admission is free, ticket registration is preferred. June 24 – 27 at the Delta Plex.
Go Strawberry Picking
Want some of the best U-Pick farms in the world? Step outside! Many farms have COVID modifications this year, but we’re confident you’ll be able to find juicy berries at one of the local farms on this list. Ed Dunnebeck & Girls is having berry pickers reserve a time online before heading out. Links to all of the local U-Pick Farms here.
Rent a Boat this Weekend
You don’t have to own your own boat to enjoy LAKE LIFE in West Michigan!
We’ve found seven boat rental places that can set you up for a day (or more) of water fun on Lake Macatawa, Lake Michigan, Reeds Lake, and more. Some even provide watersports rentals, like tubing or water skiing equipment. So if you’re looking to rent a boat for your next ☀️ S U M M E R ☀️adventure, use this list as your guide.
Get Glowing
Adventurous spirits will want to snag a ticket to Glow Night at TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids. Available every Friday this summer, enjoy climbing and zip-lining through two glow tunnels. You can expect lasers, color arches, and LED lighting too. Reservations required. $32/person. 7 PM – 10 PM.
Hit Up a Farmer’s Market
Lots of choices on Saturday…
» Fulton Street Farmers Market: 8am-2pm. (May 2-Oct 31)
» Rockford Farmers Market: 8am-1pm. (May 2-Oct 31)
» Byron Center Farmers Market: 8am-1pm. (May 23-Oct 31)
» Holland Farmers Market: 8am-2pm. (May 2-Oct 31)
» Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8am-1pm. (June 3-Oct 31)
Cozy Up at a Story Telling Bonfire
June 26 @ 9 pm: Bring a lawn chair or blanket, set up under the summer stars and listen to or share a story, poem or song. There will be room a-plenty for safe, social distancing, and sound reinforcement so you won’t miss a word at this Story Telling Bonfire. Blandford Nature Center.
Meet Baby Animals
June 27-28: Spend the day getting up close and personal with the newest friends on the farm at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in New Era, MI.
PARK OF THE WEEK: MILLENNIUM PARK
Millennium Park is the crown jewel of the Kent County Park system. With a beach, splash pad, boathouse, playgrounds, and miles of trails, it’s a prime outdoor recreation destination. The park does have social distancing measures in place but is otherwise open for the season. That includes boat rentals! You can rent a tandem kayak or SUP for $10 (one-hour rental.) Other rental equipment is available as well.
Schedule that Sparkle
A front-row seat to see the fireworks at FireRock Grille in Caledonia on July 3. Take the whole family for a meal, live music, and a fireworks display. 5 PM – 10:30 PM. Details.
Get Movin’
With Grand Rapids Parks FREE Outdoor fitness classes starting the week of July 6. Ask a friend to join you (A little accountability never hurts, right?) and fill your calendar with classes like SoulfulMOTION on Monroe, Groove on the Blue Bridge, Kickboxing on North Monroe, and Sunset Yoga at Lookout Park. Details.
