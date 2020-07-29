7 Super Things to Do This Weekend • July 31- August 2 , 2020

West Michigan’s Family Fun Weekend Fun List
Looking for things to do this weekend?
If you’re not hitting the beach, we have seven great options for you to consider. Ranging from eating elephant ears to lounging amongst sunflowers, there’s quite a variety of things going on this weekend in Grand Rapids.
Stay safe and have fun!
TOP WEEKEND PICKS
1) Stroll Through the Sunflowers
What: Sunflower Days
When: Fri – Sun, July 31 to Aug 2 · 10am-6pm most days
Where: Gull Meadow Farms – 8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083
Details: This weekend kicks of Gull Meadows’ Sunflower Festival. Walk through their 5-acre field where over 20 different kinds of sunflowers will be smiling just for you. NEW this year, they have been working hard to offer more sunflower varieties as well as some “prop stops” along the paths for you to capture those perfect photos. Admission is $13/person and will include family activity areas, petting farm, access to the sunflower field, AND 1 sunflower bloom to cut and take home with you. Purchasing tickets ahead of time is strongly encouraged.
2) Eat All of the Elephant Ears
What: Drive Thru Carnival Food!
When: Thur – Sun, July 30 – Aug 2 · 11 am – 7 pm
Where: Woodland Mall – 3195 28th St SE, Kentwood MI
Details: Craving carnival food? Everyone needs an elephant ear! Limited time only…drive thru carnival food at Woodland Mall! Menu offerings include elephant ears, funnel cakes, deep-fried oreos, lemonade, corn dogs, sausages, hot dogs, fries, cotton candy, caramel apples, slushies, and MORE!
This event is DRIVE THRU only – one-way traffic – please enter on the Von Maur side of the Mall following the orange cones and flags. Stay in your vehicle. Please wear a mask when you provide your order to us. No restrooms available. While supplies last.
Open from 11-7 on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Prefer cash but also accept credit
3) Catch a Friday Flick on the Field
What: Moovies From The Mound
When: Fri, July 31 · 6-11pm
Where: Fifth Third Ballpark – 4500 West River Drive, Comstock Park, MI
Details: Moovies From The Mound presented by Milk Means More.
With movie theaters closed, area business owners and cities are getting creative with some movie night plans.
Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for a family-friendly showing on the outfield video board!
Tickets are $35 per plot and include 6 tickets (plots are spaced more than 6ft apart). Masks must always be worn.
4) Celebrate #RadAmericanWomen on a FREE walking tour around Downtown GR
What: RAD Women Walking Tour
When: Sun, Aug 2 · 4 pm
Where: Rosa Parks Circle – 135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Details: Grand Rapids is hosting Rad Women Walking Tours throughout the month of August and into September. This is a great opportunity to get outside, check out some art, and educate yourself on girl power.
Led by Grand Rapids Running Tours, the artwork and tours are based on the New York Times bestselling book “Rad American Women A-Z” by Kate Schatz. With a total of 27 works of public art on electrical boxes featuring portraits of #RadWomen, the tour will give you a background on each public figure and the Rad Local Artist behind each artwork.
Registration isn’t required but strongly encouraged.
5) Make it a Pool Day
What: Day Pass for MVP Outdoor Pools
When: Ongoing
Where: MVP Locations – Grand Rapids & Holland
Details: Day pool passes are available for purchase onsite via cash or credit card only. To follow state regulations on capacity, admission will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Day passes will NOT be available once our capacity for the day has reached 80%. Please check your location’s online capacity tracker for live updates. Personal coolers that fit under a chair are allowed. Guests need to bring their own towels.
Day Passes are $10/Adult (18+); $5/Child (1-17)
6) Buy & Pot Your Own Succulents
What: Out of the Barn Pop Up Shop
When: Fri – Sun, July 31 – Aug 2 · 10 am – 7 pm
Where: Out of the Barn – 9637 48th Ave., Allendale, MI 494013
Details: Come join us, meet new vendors, and see all the wonderful handcrafted products for kids! Make fairy and miniature succulent gardens!
7) Be a Disease Detective
What: New Exhibit! Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World Opening Day
When: Sat, Aug 1 · 10 am – 5 pm
Where: Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Details: Opening Saturday, August 1, from the Smithsonian, Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World highlights how pathogens can spread to people from wildlife and livestock, why some outbreaks become epidemics and how human, animal and environmental health are all connected.
Free with admission. The exhibition is presented in English and Spanish.