Family-Friendly Weekend Events • July 3-5, 2020 • 4th of July Edition

July.
The start of July is typically when many put on the out-of-office notices and head for fireworks, parades, and beachy vacations. Some of that is still happening, but most of us are facing a 4th of July weekend that looks nothing like normal.
If you’re the one tasked with filling your family’s weekend, take heart. You have options. Hopefully, this article will give you some inspiration, too.
50 Amazing Lake Michigan Beaches & Inland Lakes for Families
Deal alert: Have you heard about Amped Virtual Reality’s STEM camps?
They include robotics, virtual reality, and coding. I love that you can customize the days your kids attend to fit your schedule. Call 616-608-5508 and mention GRKIDS to save 10% off your day camp purchase.
Celebrate Independence Day – Fireworks & Parades
4th of July Parades, Fireworks & Events near Grand Rapids – 2020
Patriotic Pie Flights!
Get yourself a pie flight made up of slices of cherry, peach, and blueberry pie (red, white, & blue!) along with your choice of ice cream or whipped topping. Flights available while supplies last. They will also have fresh-made donuts, coffee, & muffins available! NOTE: If you would like a whole baked or frozen pie, please order ahead by messaging them.
JULY 3, 2020: 8 am – 5 pm
Patriotic Pie Party @ Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Dorr Movie in the Park: CARS 🆓
JULY 3, 2020: 9:30 pm
1842-1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI 49323
» Bring your lawn chair or blanket to watch Disney CARS in the Park. Movie will be begin at dusk/dark.
Grandville 4th of July Flyover 🆓
JULY 4, 2020: 10:30 am
Grandville, Michigan 49418
» The Hooligan Flight Team will be doing an extended flyover from 10:30-11am, flying an extensive grid pattern over the city. There is no public gathering area for viewing. Residents are encouraged to view from their homes, or where there is a clear view of the sky over the City of Grandville, while practicing social distancing.
Paddle or Float Down a River
Local places rent kayaks, canoes, SUPs, and tube so you can float down a river. Get out on the Rogue River, Thornapple River, Muskegon River, Flat River, White River, or on a lake in Millennium Park.
*Check the daily event calendar for more things to do.
CAMP OF THE WEEK: BEEKEEPER CAMP
Get Buzzing at this Bee Summer Camp for Kids in Rockford!
TRAVEL BLIP
14 Magical Michigan Summer Vacation Destinations for Your Family
GRPM is Reopening!
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is reopening on Monday, July 6! Visit with your family to spark curiosity this summer, including with the extended exhibitions Bodies Revealed and TOYS! The Museum experience will look different, including capacity limits, mask requirements, and augmented high-touch areas. Advanced ticket purchase required (grpm.org). Watch the video below to learn more about what to expect.
NEW John Ball Zoo Classes!
Sign up for these new summer classes at the zoo. Early July dates have been released.
» Zoo Adventures: Be the first to greet the animals in the morning! Enjoy opportunities to greet the monkeys and chimps as they get their breakfast, meet ambassador animals, and enjoy park and pond explorations. Offered Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. -10:30 am.
» Bricks-4-Kidz: The Zoo is partnering with this great local business to give kids the opportunity to build their own LEGO animals! While their creations may not be 80,000 bricks, it will be a ton of fun and include an opportunity to meet an ambassador animal. All participants will receive a voucher for admission into the Zoo after the class to see the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition.