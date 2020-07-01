Family-Friendly Weekend Events • July 3-5, 2020 • 4th of July Edition

By / July 1, 2020
July Things to do this weekend in grand rapids

July.

The start of July is typically when many put on the out-of-office notices and head for fireworks, parades, and beachy vacations. Some of that is still happening, but most of us are facing a 4th of July weekend that looks nothing like normal.

If you’re the one tasked with filling your family’s weekend, take heart. You have options. Hopefully, this article will give you some inspiration, too.

Every attraction or event included below is linked to a business website. Please use this to confirm the details, hours of operation, and any requirements guests must follow before visiting.

FEATURED 

50 Amazing Lake Michigan Beaches & Inland Lakes for Families

Michigan is the Ultimate Beach State Michiganders are spoiled. Our backyard has mile after mile of the most pristine shoreline and beaches that help us remember what playtime is all about ...
EVENT DETAILS

DEALS 

Deal alert: Have you heard about Amped Virtual Reality’s STEM camps?

They include robotics, virtual reality, and coding. I love that you can customize the days your kids attend to fit your schedule. Call 616-608-5508 and mention GRKIDS to save 10% off your day camp purchase.

amped reality coding

MORE WEEKEND FUN 

Celebrate Independence Day – Fireworks & Parades

4th of July Parades, Fireworks & Events near Grand Rapids – 2020

4th of July celebrations will be quite different this year. We are working to bring you details about the 4th of July events that are happening as well as offering you other options to celebrate this Independence Day.
FIND OUT MORE
Patriotic Pie Flights!

Get yourself a pie flight made up of slices of cherry, peach, and blueberry pie (red, white, & blue!) along with your choice of ice cream or whipped topping. Flights available while supplies last. They will also have fresh-made donuts, coffee, & muffins available! NOTE: If you would like a whole baked or frozen pie, please order ahead by messaging them.

JULY 3, 2020: 8 am – 5 pm
Patriotic Pie Party @ Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Dorr Movie in the Park: CARS 🆓

JULY 3, 2020: 9:30 pm
1842-1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI 49323
» Bring your lawn chair or blanket to watch Disney CARS in the Park. Movie will be begin at dusk/dark.

Grandville 4th of July Flyover 🆓

JULY 4, 2020: 10:30 am
Grandville, Michigan 49418

» The Hooligan Flight Team will be doing an extended flyover from 10:30-11am, flying an extensive grid pattern over the city. There is no public gathering area for viewing. Residents are encouraged to view from their homes, or where there is a clear view of the sky over the City of Grandville, while practicing social distancing.

Paddle or Float Down a River

 Local places rent kayaks, canoes, SUPs, and tube so you can float down a river. Get out on the Rogue River, Thornapple River, Muskegon River, Flat River, White River, or on a lake in Millennium Park.

things to do outside: kayaking

Destination details here »

*Check the daily event calendar for more things to do.

CAMP OF THE WEEK: BEEKEEPER CAMP

Get Buzzing at this Bee Summer Camp for Kids in Rockford!

This is a beekeeper camp for kids! Throughout the week, junior beekeepers will have numerous opportunities to suit up, in the safety of our provided bee suits, and learn about our amazing honey bees, local ...
FIND OUT MORE
TRAVEL BLIP 

14 Magical Michigan Summer Vacation Destinations for Your Family

Michigan summer is here! Time to enjoy the Mitten state with all its lakes and beaches and beauty. Hoping to get away with your family? We have everything you need to decide where your next Michigan summer vacation should be! Our team traveled the state and found 14 iconic Michigan summer vacation ideas for families.
FIND OUT MORE
michigan summer vacation

PLAN AHEAD 

GRPM is Reopening!

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is reopening on Monday, July 6! Visit with your family to spark curiosity this summer, including with the extended exhibitions Bodies Revealed and TOYS! The Museum experience will look different, including capacity limits, mask requirements, and augmented high-touch areas. Advanced ticket purchase required (grpm.org). Watch the video below to learn more about what to expect.

NEW John Ball Zoo Classes!

Sign up for these new summer classes at the zoo. Early July dates have been released.

» Zoo Adventures: Be the first to greet the animals in the morning! Enjoy opportunities to greet the monkeys and chimps as they get their breakfast, meet ambassador animals, and enjoy park and pond explorations. Offered Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. -10:30 am.

» Bricks-4-Kidz: The Zoo is partnering with this great local business to give kids the opportunity to build their own LEGO animals! While their creations may not be 80,000 bricks, it will be a ton of fun and include an opportunity to meet an ambassador animal. All participants will receive a voucher for admission into the Zoo after the class to see the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition. unnamed

WARM WEATHER FUN 

JBZ BrickLive GRKIDS Banners 700x125 V2

