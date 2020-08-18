This Weekend’s 7 Best Things to Do • August 21-23, 2020

West Michigan’s Family Fun Weekend Fun List
Finding things to do on the weekend usually isn’t this hard in August. But, pandemic, ya know? While there aren’t gobs of things going on this weekend, we did find a few events worth noting. And please, be safe and smart while venturing out. We do our best to provide information on what’s going on, but we have no control over how venues enforce health and safety measures.
Our family has dug into curbside pickup service – we’re not ready to dine in anywhere just yet. And we’re pretty thrilled with the flexibility curbside offers – for our anniversary, my husband and I ordered to-go meals from Carolina Low Country Kitchen in EGR, picked it up, walked down to Reed’s Lake, and had a delicious meal watching the sailboats go by.
So, what’s on deck for the weekend?
- 3-Hour Summer Camp for kids
- A Storytelling Bonfire
- Family Kayak Tour
- Painting on the Patio
- Berlin Raceway’s Opening Night
- Stargazing at the Veen Observatory
- Back to School Bonanza
- Martial Arts in the Park!
And, as always, if you want the ultimate list of what’s going on for families, check the event calendar».
Stay safe and have fun!
TOP WEEKEND PICKS
1) Go to Summer Camp for the Day
What: 3-Hour Summer Camp
When: August 21 • 9 am – 12 pm
Where: Balyeat Park – 208 Olmstead St, Sparta, MI 49345
Details: Camp includes 3 stations Laser Tag, Archery Tag, and Video Game Theater.
Campers will get 50 minutes of play at each station with a 10-minute break between for a snack and drink. We will provide one snack. Please bring a water bottle. Ages 7+
2) Listen to a Tale
What: Story Telling Bonfire
When: Fri, August 21 • 9 – 11 pm
Where: Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Details:
Bring a lawn chair or blanket, set up under the summer stars, and listen to or share a story, poem or song.
There will be room a-plenty for safe, social distancing, and sound reinforcement so you won’t miss a word. Featuring Singer/songwriter J. Oscar Bittinger.
3) Grab a Paddle
What: River Encounter Family Kayak
When: Sat, Aug 22 • 9 – 11:30 am
Where: 20 S. River Ave. Holland, MI 49423, US
Details:
These fun, family-friendly kayak paddles will have the group finding local wildlife, floodplain plant species, and learning about what makes our watershed unique. You will also learn about our Macatawa River Greenway project and what efforts are being taken to protect the Macatawa River and Watershed. River Encounters launch from Window on the Waterfront in Holland. Meet at the parking lot at 20 S. River Avenue.
Registration required. LAST DAY TO REGISTER 8/21/2020 5:00 PM
Fee: $25 single kayak, $35 double kayak, 25% discount for members.
4) Grab a Brush
What: Painting on the ‘Patio’
When: Sat, Aug 22 · 10 am
Where: Accidental Art – 355 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, MI
Details:
Join us on Saturdays for Painting on the ‘Patio.’
We will be transforming a portion of our parking lot into a painting patio! We will have tents set up so you will be seated in a shady area. Reservations are required to paint outside as seating will be limited. Call or email to reserve your spot. (616) 915-4842 [email protected]
5) Watch Cars Zoom
What: Berlin Raceway Opening Night 2020
When: Aug 22 • 6:30 pm
Where: Berlin Raceway – 2060 Berlin Fair Dr, Marne, MI
Details:
August 22nd we will be kicking off the 2020 season!
All Grandstand tickets will be online only, limited tickets available. All patrons must wear a mask to enter the facility. Once you have made it to your seat, you may remove your mask and enjoy the event.
6) Go Stargazing
What: Public Observing Night
When: Sat • Aug 22, 8:30 – 11 pm
Where: James C. Veen Observatory – 3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331
Details:
Featured objects will be: Saturn, Jupiter, star clusters, nebulas, galaxies.
We welcome you back to the Veen Observatory after staying closed during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and ask that you familiarize yourself with the following added protocols and regulations before visiting. Public Observing Nights will look a little bit different for now, but we greatly appreciate your cooperation so that we can all safely observe together!
- GRAAA will enforce a 50-visitor capacity at the top of the hill, and all portable telescopes will be spaced far apart on the lawn to ensure crowd control and adequate space for social distancing.Due to our lowered capacity, visitors may experience longer wait times to access the observatory than in the past.
- One group at a time will be permitted to view the West Dome telescope, and eyepieces and high-touch surfaces will be sanitized after each use.
This event will only take place if skies are clear. Check graaa.org after 6:30pm or call 616-897-7065 for cancellation status.
Admission is $3 for Adults, $2 kids 17 and under, Free for kids under 5.
7) Get Ready for Back to School
What: Back to School Bonanza
When: Sat, Aug 22 • 4 – 6 pm
Where: Discovery Church • 7245 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Details:
The return to school is far from normal this year, but Discovery’s Back to School Bonanza is still happening!
We’ve got plenty of space on our lawn for safe social gathering. The first 75 students (up to 8th grade) will receive free school supplies. Bring a blanket or sit at one of our tables while you enjoy treats from Detroit’s Original Coney Island and Kona Ice food trucks!
BONUS) Martial Arts in the Park
What: Taekwondo in the Park
When: Saturday, Aug 22 • 9:30 – 11:30 am
Where: Forest Hills Park Association • 847 Greenbrier Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Details:
FHPA and Big Dog Taekwondo are collaborating to bring Taekwondo to the Park each Saturday. First-timers get a FREE class!
There will also be a FREE class designated to “Newcomers” on Aug 22 @ 9:30am!
Contact Sharon to sign up at [email protected]
PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY to sign in and receive safety protocols and instructions.