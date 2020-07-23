Fireworks are on this Weekend’s Planner! July 24 – 26, 2020

New GRKIDS Calendar Helps You Find Things to Do
The GRKIDS calendar underwent a major overhaul this summer.
Below, you'll find a selection of all of the events you'll find on our new calendar
Probably the biggest change is that we now have a TWO Calendar Pages
A main calendar to highlight whole-family and older kid events, and a separate calendar for PRESCHOOLERS & TODDLERS.
Here’s where you’ll find them:
WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS
Fri & Sat • JULY 24-25, 2020: 11 am
Fair at the Farm
12877 84th St SE, Alto, Michigan 49302
» Entertainment, farm fun, carnival food, arm painting, balloons, live music and more! Full day admission includes rides and games. Adults- $12 Children- $10, 2 and under free.
Fri • JULY 24, 2020: 5 pm
Food Truck Fridays
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
» 5pm-9pm. Bring a blanket and some chair have some delicious local food and enjoy the evening.
Fri • JULY 24, 2020: 5 – 10 pm
Pop-up Carnival @ Bicentennial Park
8085 Byron Center Ave SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
» 5pm-10pm. Byron Days may be cancelled, but the fun is not! Join your community for some fun carnival rides, fair food and games. In order to attend, you must reserve your tickets online in order to adhere to gathering restrictions.
Fri • JULY 24, 2020: 9 pm
Story Telling Bonfire @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Bring a lawn chair or blanket, set up under the summer stars and listen to or share a story, poem or song. There will be room a-plenty for safe, social distancing, and sound reinforcement so you won’t miss a word.
Sat • JULY 25, 2020: 8 am
Legacy Vaulting Fest @ Karin’s Horse Connection & Legacy Stables
8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia, Michigan 49316
» Vaulting is described as gymnastics and dance performed in harmony on the back of a moving horse.
Sat • JULY 25, 2020: 10 am
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
Sat • JULY 25, 2020: 10 am
Kids, Crafts, and Critters @ Coopersville Farm Museum 🆓
375 Main St. Coopersville, MI 49404
» 10am-1pm. Animals will be visiting, enjoy a craft or two, with free admission. While mask wearing, washing hands, and social distancing we will figure out how to still have fun!!! Limited capacity.
Sat • JULY 25, 2020: 6 pm
The OMB Outside @ Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE, Alto, Michigan 49302
» Enjoy an evening with Nighthawk Catering and The OMB taking the stage at 7:30 PM. Don’t forget to bring a blanket of chairs to spread out and enjoy the evening. No tickets needed: $5 at the gate.
Sat • JULY 25, 2020: 6 pm
Byron Center Community Fireworks
8085 Byron Center Ave SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
» The fireworks will be shot off behind the Bicentennial Park baseball fields. Think of this as a “Drive-In Fireworks Show” since we are asking folks to stay in or near your vehicle to watch the show.
Sun • JULY 26, 2020: 6 pm
FREE Youth Disc Golf Tournament @ Garfield Park 🆓
2111 Madison SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
» Come play Disc Golf with the Grand Rapids Youth Disc Golf Club. 4-8th Grade and High School. NO EXPERIENCE or equipment required. Or, come really good with a bunch of discs! Register at ZigZagUltimate.com/discgolf
TRAVEL BLIP
Silver Lake Sand Dunes
Have you been to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes with your family? We went last week and it’s a blast! I’m hooked on dune buggy rides – that’s for sure.
Here’s the top 7 things to do over there – find more info on how to make it happen here.
- Get out on the Dunes in an ORV (bonus points if YOU do the driving!) Our Jeep tour with Parrot’s Landing was a trip highlight for our family – see below.
- Hit the beach. You’ve got options. Lake Michigan? Silver Lake? How about both!
- Visit the Little Sable Point Lighthouse (and climb to the top, if it’s open).
- Get out on the water – rent a jet ski on Silver Lake or kayak to Benona Township Park in nearby Shelby.
- Hike the dunes.
- Ride the roller coaster, play putt putt, and conquer the zipline at Craigs Cruisers.
- Spend day petting animals at nearby Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo and stop at Country Dairy for a cone on your way back.