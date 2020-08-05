Got Kids? Here are the Top 7 Things to Do This Weekend • August 7-9, 2020

West Michigan’s Family Fun Weekend Fun List
How about a weekend filled with outdoor activities?
If you’re not hitting playing putt putt, we have several other great options for you to try.
What’s on tap for the weekend? How about:
- Hiking with goats
- Getting in on a sand sculpture contest
- Trying out kneeboarding
- Watching an outdoor musical
- Singing happy birthday to a camel – while eating corn
- Visiting Oz
- Taking part in Blueberry Festival Farm Day
And, as always, if you want the ultimate list of what’s going on for families, check the event calendar.
Stay safe and have fun!
TOP WEEKEND PICKS
1) Blueberry Festival Farm Day
What: Farm Day at the National Blueberry Festival
When: Aug 7 · 9 am – 2 pm
Where: Multiple Locations in South Haven
Details: Start at any of the participating farms and checkout where blueberries come from! Each farm provides a special experience into the real world of blueberries! Visit three or more farms and get a free slice of pie from the festival booth August 8th 9-5pm (while supplies last).
2) Follow the Yellow Brick Road
What: Wizard of Oz Garden
When: Ongoing
Where: Centennial Park – 250 Central Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Details: Visit this enchanting, free outdoor exhibit the next time you find yourself in Holland, Michigan. While I wouldn’t drive a long way just for this display, it’s a really fun thing to stop and see if you’re in the area.
3) Corn Roast & a Camel’s Birthday Party
What: Jeffrey’s 13th Birthday Party & Corn Roast!
When: Fri, July 31 · 6-11pm
Where: Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo – 4180 West M-20; Stony Lake Rd, New Era, MI 49446
Details: Purchase your tickets for our Annual Corn Roast featuring all-you-can-eat corn on the cob! Meal Ticket also includes french fries, drink, and choice of hot dog, hamburger, or chicken strips served at the Barnyard Grill from 11am – 4:30pm ($)
🤡Clown & Balloon Animals 11am – 3pm
✨Barnyard Treats 11am – 4pm ($)
🐦Parakeet Aviary 11am – 4pm
🎸Live Music 11am – 3pm
🍰Sing Jeffrey “Happy Birthday” followed by serving of birthday cake 2pm
4) Watch an Outdoor Musical
What: Seussical the Musical Jr. – Outdoor Show
When: Fri, Aug 7 · 7 pm
Where: Children’s Creations Theater – 6161 28th St SE, Ste 8, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Details: Come out and support local theater and this cast, Friday, August 7th as they perform “Seussical the Musical Jr.”
Tickets are $10 and go to support our theater program and will be general seating on the lawn so bring a bag chair.
Concessions will also be sold – Popcorn, drinks and candy.
5) Make Waves
What: Learn to Ride
When: Sat, Aug 8 · 9 am – noon
Where: Action Wake Park – 3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
Details: 9am-12pm. Have you always wanted to experience the joy of water sports, but have no clue where to start? Then take a look at the AWP Learn To Ride Sessions. These sessions include coaching (perfect for first-timers), all your rental equipment and are run at our slow cable speed for the entire duration of the session. Bring the kids, bring the family for a morning of watersports fun! Wakeboarding & Kneeboarding $25, equipment included. Ages 7+.
6) Just Add Water… And Sand!
What: Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest
When: Aug 8 · 9 am – 1 pm
Where: Grand Haven City Beach, Grand Haven MI
Details: Enjoy building art in the sand at the Sand Sculpture Contest!
Teams, families, and individuals are judged and awarded prizes after two and a half hours of constructing unique sculptures along Lake Michigan.
7) Get Into Goat Recreation
What: Sunday Night Goat Hikes
When: Sun, Aug 9 · 4:30 pm
Where: Dream Goats – 6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
Details:
Take a lively, leisurely hike with your favorite goats through woods, marsh, and prairie! Gaze as we graze, climb, and gallop; learn about sustainable dairy production and be delighted by nature’s seasonal delights.
Masks, hand-washing, and social distancing required for public and private hikes. Groups are capped at ten hikers.
Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10