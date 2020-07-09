Unicorns, Food Trucks & Movies in the Park: Family-Friendly Weekend Events • July 10-12, 2020

What a Hot July!
I can’t remember the last time we had such a long stretch of hot weather. If you’re like us, you’re staying cool with a mix of AC, water play, and trips to the beach and splash pad.
And FYI, MVP is selling monthly and daily pool passes.
It looks like we’re in for more hot weather this week – stay cool and stay safe!
Platte River Tubing: Complete Guide to Floating this Iconic Michigan River
Deal alert: Have you heard about Amped Virtual Reality’s STEM camps?
They include robotics, virtual reality, and coding. I love that you can customize the days your kids attend to fit your schedule. Call 616-608-5508 and mention GRKIDS to save 10% off your day camp purchase.
Popsicles, Pups & Pickleball
6260 92nd St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Fri • JULY 10, 2020: 10 am
» 10am-3pm. Pickleball How-To Session & Tournament, Doggie Meet & Greet (11-1), Live Music and Artists in the Park, BBQ & Kona Ice trucks, Vendors.
Fridays at the Farm @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Fri • JULY 10, 2020: 1 pm
» Work together on a unique cooperative quilting project and with a variety of “chore-challenges.” Special farm inspired stories, games, music and more.
Food Truck Fridays
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Fri • JULY 10, 2020: 5 pm
» 5pm-9pm. Bring a blanket and some chair have some delicious local food and enjoy the evening.
Allendale Movies in the Park
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
Fri • JULY 10, 2020: 9:35 pm
» Join us this summer on Fridays at dusk, at the Allendale Community Park for a family friendly movie!
Cherry Jubilee @ Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
4180 West M-20; Stony Lake Rd, New Era, Michigan 49446
Sat & Sun • JULY 11 & 12, 2020
» We’re celebrating cherry season here at the farm with everything from food to fun.
Eastern Floral Plant Social – Unique and Exotic Plant Sale
2836 Broadmoor Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Sat • JULY 11, 2020: 11 am
» 11am-2pm. Outdoor shopping, food, music, giveaways and all things plants! Complimentary hot dogs and chips will be provided and the Kona-Ice truck will be on site!
Unicorns & Mermaids @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Sat • JULY 11, 2020: 2 pm
» Visit unicorns and mermaids, farm tour, trail walk and more! $5 suggested donation/person
Kids Craft Day @ Fulton Street Artisans Market 🆓
1145 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Sun • JULY 12, 2020
» 11am-3pm. FREE crafts & activities for the kids.
Make Something Crafty at Michaels Online Kids Club
Try a free class or two for mini makers. Register your child for one of the limited spots in their virtual classes. Details.
July 7: Crunchy Spring Slime and Emoji Jar
July 8: Rainbow Salt Art Canvas
July 9: Twinkle Star Transparent Blue Slime + Tricks!
July 12: Silly Shaped Person
July 13: Friendship Bracelet
July 14: Woven Critters
Paddle or Float Down a River
Local places rent kayaks, canoes, SUPs, and tube so you can float down a river. Get out on the Rogue River, Thornapple River, Muskegon River, Flat River, White River, or on a lake in Millennium Park.
GRPM is Now OPEN!
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is reopened on Monday, July 6! Visit with your family to spark curiosity this summer, including with the extended exhibitions Bodies Revealed and TOYS! The Museum experience will look different, including capacity limits, mask requirements, and augmented high-touch areas. Advanced ticket purchase required (grpm.org). Watch the video below to learn more about what to expect.
NEW John Ball Zoo Classes!
Sign up for these new summer classes at the zoo. Early July dates have been released.
» Zoo Adventures: Be the first to greet the animals in the morning! Enjoy opportunities to greet the monkeys and chimps as they get their breakfast, meet ambassador animals, and enjoy park and pond explorations. Offered Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. -10:30 am.
» Bricks-4-Kidz: The Zoo is partnering with this great local business to give kids the opportunity to build their own LEGO animals! While their creations may not be 80,000 bricks, it will be a ton of fun and include an opportunity to meet an ambassador animal. All participants will receive a voucher for admission into the Zoo after the class to see the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition.
15+ Airbnb Cabin Rentals in Michigan that Make Perfect Summer, Fall, and Winter Getaways
Cascade Township Park's Playground has Bouncy Turf, Airplane Views & a Paved 1-Mile Loop Walking Loop
