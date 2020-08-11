Here are the 7 Best Things to Do This Weekend • August 14-16, 2020

West Michigan’s Family Fun Weekend Fun List
Here we are, coming up on the third weekend in August, trying not to think too hard about what back-to-school is going to look like this year and wishing this warm summer weather would stick around for just a few extra months this year. At least, that’s where my mind’s at!
While there aren’t gobs of things going on this weekend, we did find a few events worth noting. And please, be safe and smart while venturing out. We do our best to provide information on what’s going on, but we have no control over how venues enforce health and safety measures.
With that, here’s what’s on deck for the weekend?
- A Polo match – yes – it’s a game played on horses!
- Friday Fishing
- Movies in the Park
- Watching an outdoor musical
- A spooky downtown ghost tour
- Harry Potter Glow Night
- Water Day!
And, as always, if you want the ultimate list of what’s going on for families, check the event calendar.
Stay safe and have fun!
TOP WEEKEND PICKS
1) Watch a Real, Live Polo Match – with Horses
What: The MacIntyre Memorial Polo Tournament
When: Aug 15 & 16 · 3 pm
Where: Meadowview Farm • 9914 Vergennes St, Lowell, MI 49331
Details: A two-day polo tournament is on tap for the weekend! Polo is a sport similar to field hockey but played on horses with quick and exciting matches. e have our very own Grand Rapids Polo Club!
Bring your own food and beverages to enjoy a picnic while you take in a match. You can make it as fancy or as casual as you would like! You will also want to bring a blanket or chairs, as you’ll be watching on the grass. Events are weather dependent and admission fees vary. $25-$35
2) Catch a Big One
What: Friday Fishing
When: August 14 • 2 pm
Where: The Outdoor Discovery Center – 4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
Details: Come out and try to hook a big one on our fishing pond. Our naturalists will give a brief lesson on fishing and provide all the materials. We will have bamboo and casting poles for people of all ages.
This is a catch and release program. $6 per pole, $4 for members. Registration & health screening required.
3) Watch a Movie in the Park
What: East GR Movies in the Park & Allendale Movies in the Park🆓
When: Fri, August 14 · 8:30 pm
Where: Various Locations
Details:
EGR- Movies are FREE, will begin at dusk and are shown on an inflatable screen. Come early for a good seat and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Event will be regulated on a first-come, first-serve basis, allowing up to 100 individuals. The movie this week is Dolittle (2020)
Allendale – Join us this summer on Fridays at dusk, at the Allendale Community Park for a family-friendly movie! The movie this week is The Secret Life of Pets 2 and is their last movie for the summer.
4) Head South to Watch an Outdoor Musical
What: Bob Marley’s THREE LITTLE BIRDS
When: Sat, Aug 15 · 4 pm OR 7 pm
Where: Lacrone Park – 535 W. Patterson, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Details: Come watch some awesome outdoor Theatre for Young Audiences in Kalamazoo, with the jammin’ musical, Bob Marley’s THREE LITTLE BIRDS. With music from the legendary catalog of Bob Marley, this is an outdoor event that is free to the public.
Social distancing of six feet will be enforced in the park, and we will be requiring masks for all attendees. We suggest attendees arrive 30 minutes prior to showtime to secure their area of the park from which to watch the show. Bring what your family will need to be comfortable in the park while watching the show.
5) Get Spooked
What: Saturday Night Tours: Ghosts Around Grand Rapids
When: Sat, Aug 15 · 7 pm
Where: Lyon Square – 296 Lyon St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Details: *This one is for date night or older teens.*
This spine-tingling Grand Rapids walking tour is led by your Award-Winning CTA-Certified Guide to provide you, mortals, with stories of paranormal events, including about a man who has recently passed!
Get ready to change the way you see several buildings downtown, and look over your shoulder a little more. (We probably won’t see a ghost, but we have had a couple of spirit experiences during the tours.)
Reserve your spot by texting/calling 616.970.4825, messaging us on Facebook, email [email protected], or visiting www.ToursAroundMichigan.com! $25/person
6) Accio, Harry Potter!
What: Harry Potter Glow Night
When: Aug 13 & 14 · 8 pm
Where: TreeRunner Adventure Park, 2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Details:Harry Potter glow is back!! Join us on August 13th or 14th for a magical night in the trees!
The park is set to glow with colored LED lighting, lasers, and more! All paid climbers receive glow attire.
Spots fill up fast so book your reservation in advance at TreeRunnerGrandRapids.com
7) Get Wet
What: Make it a Beach or Water Play Day
When: Ongoing
Where: Various Locations
Details:
Pack up that beach bag and head toward the water. Here are your options:
- Choose from one of 50+ family-approved beach destinations – many on Lake Michigan
- Head to a local splash pad – maybe find one that’s new-to-you.
- Float down a river in a tube or kayak. Here’s where to rent gear.
- Rent a motorboat and spend the day tooling around on a lake. Some rental spots offer tubes you can pull behind the boat, too.
BONUS) Sweet Summer Goodness
What: Sweet Corn Summer Celebration
When: Sunday, Aug 16 from 2 – 6 pm
Where: Dahlia Acres Farm • 4763 Baldwin Street, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Details:
Dahlia Acres Farm presents a “Sweet Corn Summer Celebration”. Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00-6:00pm. Spend the afternoon with us on the farm! Bring a beach chair or picnic blanket and BYOB. Live music from DuneGrass Band with no cover charge! Fresh sweet corn, grilled corn on the cob, fruits, vegetables and fresh flower bouquets for sale.
Food Trucks: Silver Star Cafe’, Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars and Happy Matt’s Kettle Corn.
Help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maintain your distance. Please keep 6 feet apart. Bring your mask for times you may not be able to keep your 6 feet distance. Thank you!