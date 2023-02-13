Best Traverse City Restaurants for Kids? Dessert Spots & Restaurants Face-Off and YOU Could Win a $500 Getaway!

TC Family-Friendly Food Frenzy

16 Dessert Places & Restaurants in Traverse City Compete for Top Honors

Get ready for a culinary showdown as 16 family-friendly restaurants in Traverse City go head-to-head to see who will come out on top.



All of the dessert and food stops on this list are top-notch – that’s why they’re included. But who is the best of the best?



These yummy destinations in Traverse City are hoping you’ll crown them Best Family-Friendly Restaurant for 2023 – and you could come out a winner too, with a $500 Traverse City Tourism Getaway Voucher up for grabs!



Whether you’re in the mood for pizza, burgers, or ice cream treats, these restaurants have something for everyone.



The kids will love the fun atmosphere and delicious food, while the adults will appreciate the diverse menu options and quality ingredients.







With so many great choices, it’s hard to pick just one favorite.



Vote for your top pick and you’re entered to win this fabulous prize!