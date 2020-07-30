Explore Your Educational Options at The Tutoring Center’s Grand Opening Celebration – Sept 12

The Tutoring Center Grand Opening Celebration
You’re Invited to The Tutoring Center’s Grand Opening
This family-friendly event will feature fun kids activities and games, center tours, raffles, prizes, and light refreshments.
It will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local business and government leaders.
The Tutoring Center is located at
5751 Byron Center Ave. SW Suite S., Wyoming, MI 49519
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020
1 – 6 pm
Highlights:
- games, crafts, & puzzles
- refreshments
- raffle
ABOUT THE TUTORING CENTER
The Tutoring Center is Here to Help
This is not a computerized learning program – it’s people, here, right now, ready to help your K-12 child with where they are at in reading, math, study skills, and enrichment courses.
THE TUTORING CENTER‘s innovative system gives your child far more one-to-one instruction in the following areas than he or she will ever receive in a classroom full of children or a small group.
The Tutoring Center’s Academic Programs are designed for students who are struggling in school or are behind grade level in Reading, Math, or Writing.
Specialized Programming for Your Child
We are the first West Michigan location of The Tutoring Center, a nationally recognized and award-winning franchise with over 120 locations.
Our Rotational Approach to Learning™ involves children using three sets of materials and rotating between three stations in a sixty-minute session.
As your child works, they will receive intense one-to-one instruction and then be given a short period of time to independently apply what they just learned. This method rapidly increases academic skills, concentration, and focus. We have a 95% success rate for all learners including children with ADD/ADHD and learning disabilities.
Our individual programs offer both remedial and enrichment opportunities for Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Homeschool families also find great benefits when using our programming.
Watch the video below to hear what parents are saying about The Tutoring Center.
GRAND OPENING INFO
Our Grand Opening is Full of Family-Friendly Fun
The whole family is welcome at The Tutoring Center’s Grand Opening on Sept 12 at their Wyoming, MI location.
Be sure to play games, solve puzzles, and make art with Mr. Joe at the Arts & Crafts station.
Enjoy light kid-friendly refreshments.
Take a tour of the center. Meet our staff and learn about our innovative tutoring approach and programs.
Enter a raffle to win tutoring scholarships and win prizes from local businesses.
Receive giveaways from local businesses.
We’ll also have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local business and government leaders at 2 pm.