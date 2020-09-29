Now Reserving Santa Visits: Get Your Spot for a Virtual, Live, Meet’n’Greet with the Mitten State Santa

All About the Grand Rapids Virtual Santa Visits
“Knowing that many holiday traditions will likely look different this year, the GRPM is offering a safe way for families to visit with Santa,” said Gina Schulz, VP of Development for the GRPM.
“The entire family will have fun with either a call from Santa directly or a customized message to play anytime you’d like. Each purchase also supports the Museum’s ongoing exhibits and programs.”
New this year, enjoy a family-fun experience with the Grand Rapids Santa virtually for 2020!
Santa will visit families virtually through a LIVE Zoom chat or downloadable video message to the kids or entire family, starting September 27.
Santa will be making Zoom calls to families at a pre-scheduled time, or families have the option to receive a downloadable customized video message directly from Santa.
Virtual Santa Visits
Select Dates & Times October-December, 2020
Highlights:
- safe, family-fun experience
- live zoom chat
- downloadable video message
A Little About Santa Michael
When you book the GRPM Santa visit, you’re working with the Mitten State Santa, Santa Michael.
Santa Michael is a real-bearded, singer, storytelling Santa Claus who has worked with children for over 30 years.
Santa Michael is a retired middle school teacher from Reed City Area Public Schools with over 30 years of experience in the field of education. He knows children and understands the importance of dreams in every child’s life.
As Santa, he has brought smiles and laughter to children and adults of all ages.
Santa spends time speaking with each child, listening to their dreams and wishes. Santa Michael’s smile, twinkle in his eyes, and full belly laughter brings the mystique of Santa Claus alive in every visit and events that he attends.
VIRTUAL SANTA VISITS
Learn more about the two options offered:
OPTION 1) LIVE Meet & Greet with Santa
Zoom Call with Santa!
Schedule a time for Santa to call your family directly, via Zoom, for a 10-minute LIVE conversation.
Kids can share what they want for the holidays this year, and tell Santa what they’ve done to be good.
Direct calls from Santa are $35, with an early-bird price of $30 per call now through November 1.
Calls will take place over Zoom.
Videos are available for purchase through December 13, with a last-minute gift from Santa from December 14 – 21 for $45.
OPTION 2) Personalized Video from Santa
Give your family a personalized video from Santa for 2020!
Santa will collect some information on your family, and email you a recorded message to share at the timing of your choosing with loved ones.
Fun, unique and a safe gift for 2020!
Downloadable videos are $30, with an early-bird price of $25 now through November 1.
Videos will be emailed directly from Santa to the purchaser.
Videos will be available for purchase through December 13.