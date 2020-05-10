May 19: Managing Tech & Kids – Parent’s Virtual Night “Out” Answers All of Your Q’s – FREE, but you must RSVP to get the Link

This event brought to you via partnership between GRKIDS.com and Xfinity. The original mom’s night out planned for the Grandville Xfinity location has moved online.
The new date and time of the virtual event is: TUESDAY, MAY 19 from 8:10 pm to 9:00 pm
One Hour Well Spent: Managing Your Family’s Tech During Lockdown & Beyond
We’re excited to bring this convo to you at a time where parents are managing more tech than ever.
- Are your kids doing schoolwork online?
- Is your wifi sluggish?
- Do you need help managing how long and when your kids are online?
- Do you know how to keep your home’s internet safe from scammers, especially if you are newly working from home?
- Do you want a chance to ask your own tech questions?
- Would you like to learn about all of these things for FREE?
If you’re a mom or dad in West Michigan with these questions, this event is for you.
Tech Management Night Clears It All Up
So what can you expect at this Tech Night Out?
First, it’s free.
The Tech Nite Out features 4 different virtual rooms addressing each of these topics. Using Zoom, participants will be grouped into virtual rooms where they will stay for the evening – it’s the tech experts that will rotate between rooms.
The expert tech leaders are there to facilitate the discussion and conversation when they visit each room.
Please know – if you choose to attend – you are not there to be sold to. This is strictly a parent education event. If you do decide you want more information or want to make a purchase, that’s up to you and something you would initiate at the end of the evening.
Lots of Great Prizes will be Given Away
Each virtual room that you participate in equals more chances to win great prizes (we’re talking prizes I wish I could take home!)
Winners will be selected throughout the evening and prizes will be distributed after the stay-at-home order is lifted (the prizes are safely stored – we just can’t access them til we’re allowed back in the Xfinity store.)
Participating is Easy
To access this virtual call you will click a Zoom link on your camera & microphone enabled device (if this is your first Zoom call, Zoom will lead you through the short setup – please give yourself extra time for this process if it’s your first Zoom.)
Here’s what we’ll focus on in each of the four virtual rooms:
ROOM 1: How to fix sluggish WiFi
Everyone is online all of the time, slowing down internet across the board. What can you do??
Come learn tips that may help boost your home internet speeds. Even if you’re not an Xfinity customer, these tips apply to most Internet providers. From where your router is placed to what speed tier you’re on to where in the house you’re getting online, tech experts will answer your questions and help you determine what might be causing your sluggish speeds.
ROOM 2: Managing Kids’ Online Usage and Activity
With everything moving to online platforms, kids are plugged in more now than ever. And it’s hard to manage, especially if you are working from home or working outside of the home. Virtually all parents struggle with managing how much time their kids spend online – even when we’re not in a pandemic.
In this room, Tech experts will update you about available technology that lets you monitor and control kids’ WiFi access and usage. Xfinity’s free xFi app can help parents take back dinner and bedtime and also regulate time spent online during the day. Even if you’re not an Xfinity customer, tech experts will offer insight on other technology that allows parents to manage usage – including outside the home.
ROOM 3: Managing & Protecting Devices Connected to Your In-Home Network
The number of attacks against Internet-of-things (IoT) devices is growing. While most people invest in internet security software, set up sophisticated passwords and put parental controls in place, how can we protect all the other connected devices in the home, like smart thermostats, doorbells, lighting, security cameras, TVs and speakers?
In this room, tech experts explain how options like Xfinity xFi Advanced Security technology works, as well as share share tips on how anyone can take extra steps to secure their smart home and IoT devices no matter who your Internet provider is.
ROOM 4: What Else is On Your Mind?
Join GR Kids, Xfinity and other West Michigan parents for a virtual video chat. It’s an opportunity to ask additional questions of each other and even share your own best practices or advice around how you’ve managed through the significant changes we’ve all endured.
RSVP to Get a ZOOM Link Emailed to You
Grab a ticket below and we’ll email out a link to the Zoom Call before the event on Tuesday, May 19.
Grab your free ticket… (one ticket is needed per participating device.)
and we’ll see you on Tuesday night, May 19!