We Know You’re Gonna Trick-or-Treat This Year. Here are 11 Easy Ways to Make it Safer

Michigan Department of Health Recommendations for Trick-or-Treating
Like everything else this year, Halloween is different and many Grand Rapids, MI families are all left wondering about one thing: can trick-or-treating happen safely?
Earlier this month, the CDC released their guidelines for Halloween advising against trick-or-treating, among other things.
Now the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released their own guidelines and recommendations that acknowledge people are going to trick-or-treat this year, so let’s do it safely.
Here’s what you can do to help make Halloween celebrations safe for yourself and your community. (And read to the end for a link to Grand Rapids Trick or Treat Times and other area Halloween info.)
TRICK OR TREATING TIPS
If you choose to trick-or-treat this year, the MDHHS has suggestions for how to do so safely.
If you’re taking your kids out trick-or-treating this year, these tips are for you. We recommend going over them with your kids early – at least a day or two in advance – so they know what to expect.
1. Tell your kids Halloween will still be fun even though it will be different.
2. Maintain social distancing from other households.
3. Participate in one-way trick or treating.
4. Trick or treat only with people in your household.
5. Avoid congregating in groups.
6. Wear a face mask that covers both your mouth and nose. Note: Costume masks are not a substitute for a cloth mask. Do not wear a cloth mask under a costume mask if it causes difficulty breathing.
TIPS FOR PASSING OUT CANDY
By now, you’ve probably seen social media posts showing off clever candy shoots and pulley systems people have come up with for contactless candy distribution. We love the creativity and are here for it!
MDHHS recommends that families only trick-or-treat at homes with safety measures put into place.
What should those safety measures be?
1. Create “wait spots” that are six feet apart using duct tape or something similar.
2. Put a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.
3. Distribute candy on a disinfected table.
4. Hand out candy in an open space when possible rather than at the front door.
5. Consider a neighborhood costume parade.
MDHHS also recommends virtual parties rather than in-person. Gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less.
TIPS FOR EVERYONE
- STAY HOME if you are sick. It’s a bummer, but it’s the right thing to do. Thank you for making the hard choice here.
- MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE. Keep your family at least 6 feet apart from other groups.
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Make frequent use of hand sanitizer.
No matter how you celebrate this year, have fun, and be safe!
