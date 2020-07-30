What Happens When a Classroom Teacher or Student Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Kent County?

COVID-19 Will Likely Make an Appearance in Local Classrooms. What Happens Then?
As Kent County school districts reveal plans involving face-to-face instruction, questions from parents are stacking up.
Parents want to know how different COVID scenarios will be handled, all while facing decision deadlines on the type of instruction – virtual or in-person – they want in the fall.
Understanding how schools will handle the inevitable teacher or student COVID case is vital information for parents making these decisions. Indeed, multiple scenarios (outlined below) involve students or staff being removed from school for extended periods of time. If school removal for health reasons occurs, how will the school district handle continuity of education for those in quarantine? This, and other questions like it, have yet to be addressed by local school districts.
What we do know is that schools in Kent County will likely follow guidelines set forth by the Kent County Health Department included in their 15-page COVID-19 Toolkit and FAQs section.
Back-to-School During COVID-19
Health Dept Plan Includes
- How schools will do contact tracing
- How schools will communicate with parents
- Action steps for school scenarios
- Isolation/quarantine details
- FAQS
IF YOU TEST POSITIVE, HOW LONG ARE YOU HOME?
KCHD Recommended Steps for People that Test Positive
The way a school should react to a student or staff member’s positive COVID-19 test depends on the circumstances surrounding the event.
Variables such as the length of exposure and the proximity to the positive person will be taken into account.
Given that, the Kent County Health Department has addressed possible scenarios that would require students or staff to remain out of school for extended periods of time.
Scenario: The Teacher Tests Positive
Result: The Whole Classroom Quarantines for 14 Days
If a teacher involved in face-to-face instruction finds out that they had COVID-19 while teaching, all of the children who were in the classroom must quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.
The children are considered close contacts in this situation, even if the teacher and students were wearing masks.
In this scenario, the teacher would need to practice isolation. KCHD defines isolation as being “for people who are COVID positive. It separates people who are infected with the virus from people who are not infected. It usually lasts 10 days.” The teacher can return to school after 3 days with no fever, and respiratory symptoms have improved. Additionally, 10 days must have passed since the onset of symptoms.
Scenario: Student/Staff Member is Living with Someone Who Tested Positive
Result: The Individual is Out of School for at least 24 Days
When a student of staff member learns that one of the people living in their home tests positive for COVID-19, that person must stay out of school for at least 24 days.
This time encompasses the total time the family member is in isolation (usually around 10 days) plus an additional 14 days of quarantine.
This applies to people that asymptomatic as well. People without symptoms can still spread the virus and must observe the same isolation and quarantine protocols as someone who is portraying symptoms.
Scenario: You Think Your Student Has a Cold
Result: Don’t Come Back Until You Test Negative
What happens if you think your child just has a cold?
Unfortunately, it’s impossible to tell if symptoms are due to the common cold or COVID-19 just by looking at someone.
If a student is showing any COVID-19 related symptoms, they should not go to school until they have gotten a COVID-19 test. Consult your physician for information on obtaining tests for your student or family members.
The student can return to class 24 hours after testing negative for COVID-19.
WHAT SCHOOLS ARE ADVISED TO DO
School Guidlines
If a student or staff member within a school system test positive for COVID-19, it is up to the school system to do contract tracing and notifications within their system.
The Kent County Health Department offers guidance for these steps. The health department handles contract tracing and notifications that happen outside of the school organization.
Contract Tracing
School officials are being asked to identify those who may have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Once close contacts are determined, they will be asked to quarantine, whether or not that person shows symptoms.
This is made easier when classes are kept in small, isolated groups, such as cohorts.
This is more of a challenge at the upper-grade levels where class switching mixes the population more often.
The COVID-19 Letter
School officials will likely use the Kent County Health Department’s guidance to notify families in a school building when there has been a COVID-19 exposure. The school is responsible for communication with families of students.
The health department has provided form letters for schools to customize, one of which reads like this:
“We recently became aware of a [staff member/student/child] in our [school/childcare] setting that tested positive for COVID-19. We found out on [Insert
Date Here] that the test came back positive. We are responsible for informing all [staff member/students/child(ren)] who are considered “close contacts” by the CDC guidelines. If you are required to quarantine because of an exposure, we will contact you.
If your [student/child] does not qualify as a close contact, you will not hear from us. We want to protect the confidentiality of this person unless there is a reason to inform you of this person’s identity. At this time, it is our role to tell all the families of [Insert School/Program Name Here] that we are moving forward under the guidance of the Kent County Health Department and that all measures have been taken to protect the wellbeing of your child(ren). Please monitor for onset of symptoms related to COVID-19, including fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, or new fatigue. If you note any change in the health of your child, please call your regular medical provider.”
All-in-One West MI Homeschool Guide: Curriculum, Resources, Laws & Getting Plugged In
6 Questions I Wish I had Asked When Choosing My Kid’s School
GRKIDS Schools Guide: Private, Public, Charter & Religious Schools in Greater Grand Rapids 2020-2021
8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools
Students at Ada Christian School Take Ownership of the Outdoors in Their 37-Acre Classroom
