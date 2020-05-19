What’s Going on with Summer Camps this Year – Grand Rapids & Lakeshore 2020

What Will Summer Hold for Grand Rapids Families and Grand Rapids Summer Camps?
Well THAT was unexpected.
In a matter of weeks, everyone’s summer plans were thrown on their heads and many of us are still spinning from the effects of the statewide shutdown that has extended way longer than anyone anticipated.
Even when schools across Michigan were closed through the end of the school year, I thought, “It’ll be better by June though, right? We’ll still have summer camps, right???”
Eh, maybe.
We may have summer camps, but summer camps will be different from anything in the past.
Many camps, like us parents, are reeling from the continuous extensions to the state’s “stay at home order.” If you think it’s hard to pivot and find new plans for childcare, virtual school, and mental health care, imagine being a summer camp.
The logistics involved in running a single summer camp for one week are expansive, and if you multiply that by several weeks of camps, with hundreds of families and staff involved, supplies, etc, it is nearly impossible to regroup after a state shutdown.
But some summer camps are doing it.
So Will There be Grand Rapids Summer Camps in 2020?
We still don’t know. Neither do our camps. We’ve polled our favorite local summer camp organizations to gain some insight and the answer is simply that they are all up in the air.
Some have canceled. Others have gone virtual. And yet others are still trying to decide. What’s safe? What’s allowed? What’s smart?
Summer camps are a critical part of the working family’s summer. My husband and I both work. For the past several months we’ve been scraping together workdays with virtual school and child care. Frankly, it’s been hellish.
To face another 3 months in the same holding pattern, with summer camps closed, is a very terrifying thought. And parents that rely on summer camp as child care are in a quandary as well.
But despite how much I love summer camps (okay, and my kids do, too), these camps are doing what they need to keep our kids safe from coronavirus.
Here’s How West MI Families are Feeling about Summer Camps 2020
Camps opening up for summer 2020 is only half of the equation. Parents need to be willing to send kids to camp, too.
We conducted a survey of close to 400 West Michigan families to see how they were feeling about summer camp this year. Here’s what we learned:
Before the pandemic arrived (as of February 2020) most parents – 93% of respondents – were planning to send their kids to some type of summer camp this year.
It’s not surprising that as of May 19, 2020, parents are feeling very differently toward summer camp, and not all people feel the same way.
- 21% of respondents told us that their plans had changed for the summer – originally they were planning to do summer camp but will be skipping all summer camp options in 2020.
- 27% of parents are waiting – they will decide to sign their children up at a later date, if at all.
- 36% of survey takers report that their children were already signed up for summer camp and they are waiting to hear updates from the camps.
Parents are also divided on sending their kids to camp, even if recommended CDC precautions were put into place.
Our question: If camps open this summer and agree to follow all of the recommendations of the CDC and state and local governments, how likely are you to consider sending your child to camp this summer?
33% very likely, 24% somewhat likely, 21% not very likely, 22% I won’t be sending my child to camp this summer
The people planning to attend camp were vocal, writing things like:
We are not afraid of our kids catching this virus…no more so than anything else. We want camp to happen. No to masks, but maybe yes to more sanitizing.
or
Please do not cancel summer camps. There is no way to 100% protect anyone from everything. The children have already lost so much by closing schools and being locked in their homes for over two months. This is not healthy for anyone, mentally or physically.
or
If parents are expected to return to work and summer camps are part of our child care plan, what choice do we have?!
And many sentiments expressed were like these in favor of keeping kids home:
I feel that the CDC requirements take away the fun aspect of summer camp. My daughter was looking forward to field trips, playgrounds, and social interaction. These are the things she will likely miss in summer camp.
or
Honestly, I don’t think we will get to any place that the CDC and local governments agree is “safe”, so I’m just resigned to that. It’s better safe than sorry and hopefully it’s just one summer lost.
or
I feel incredible uncertainty around this virus and will be waiting it out. We are enrolled in one camp that was postponed until August and we may or may not attend depending on how this all plays out. We will not likely be signing up for the other camps for the same reason.
Given the rise of distance learning over the past few months, we were curious to hear what families were thinking about virtual camps. We asked:
If your child’s camp was changed to an online format, how likely would you be to have your child attend that camp?
67% of parents reported that it is very unlikely their kids would do an online summer camp, compared to the 16% who said it was somewhat likely.
It appears that parents and kids are tired of screens, as one commenter said, “My kids don’t like watching live streams, and I don’t really want to manage it. I would be interested in activity boxes/kits. We probably wouldn’t do the virtual part unless there was a really huge draw to it.”
Another parent explains, “Virtual camps sound fun in theory. However, after weeks of virtual school, I’m done with convincing my kids to sit in front of a computer to interact with other people.” And, ” They are ready to be done with virtual learning and enjoy the summer. Virtual learning is necessary for school but does not translate to the outdoor and social benefits of a camp. It would be too much to ask of our children. They need a relaxed and free summer. We are going 1980s outside all day on the bikes and devices will be put away..”
It’s the human interaction that kids and parents are missing the most, “Camps are mostly beneficial for the social interaction and relationships built with peers and mentors.”
In summary, “Uhg. Enough computers. We’re kind of virtualed out.”
There we have it. Just like everything else going on in the world right now, we’re uncertain about what the future holds.
Our survey of the summer camps in the area reflect this, too.
Below, you’ll see a list of camps that have canceled, some that have gone virtual, and others that are planning to open for business.
We all know this is a fluid situation – camps and parents may yet change their plans this summer.
We do hope that whatever happens, you all stay well.
OPEN CAMPS
Grand Rapids and Lakeshore Camps Running this Summer
Many camps are remaining hopeful and plan to continue running as scheduled this summer.
Some programs may look a little different, as camps strive to comply with CDC regulations and social distancing protocols, but they all have the same goals in mind: to provide your child with a FUN and SAFE summer camp experience. Many camps that are choosing to open this summer have different refund policies than in the past and we list them here where we’re able.
Please note that camps will be constantly re-evaluating and making decisions throughout the summer and plans may change. We will do our best to keep this list updated, but make sure to check your camp’s website for the most updated information.
Amped Reality and Bricks 4 Kidz STEM Camps
Details: STEM Camps will run as scheduled, with plans for social distancing compliance.
Refund Policy: Cancellations due to getting COVID or complications due to COVID will be fully refunded, but other cancellations made 2 weeks in advance of the camp start date will receive a refund, minus a $75 cancellation fee. Cancellations made within 2 weeks of the camp start date will not receive a refund.
Details: Please reference their website for the most up-to-date information regarding camps: https://www.battlegr.com/
Camp Curious at Grand Rapids Public Museum
Details: Camp Curious 2020 is going virtual! As government and health officials continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation, the GRPM will follow their recommendations and communicate with you at least two weeks in advance of the camp’s scheduled start date as to whether that camp will take place as scheduled, be available virtually or need to be canceled. The GRPM has condensed capacities of each camp offered this summer as a precautionary measure.
Refund Policy: If the Museum does need to cancel the camp you registered for, you will receive a full refund.
Details: While the first two sessions of camp have been canceled, Sessions 3-10 are currently still running as planned. For families who have a child in session 3 (week of June 22) or 4 (week of June 29), a decision regarding their week will be made the last week of May. For families who have a child in sessions 5 (week of July 6) through 10 (week of August 10), decision regarding their week will be made in the second week of June. The camp sessions that run this summer will be modified to meet any guidance from the government, health and medical authorities.
Refund Policy: For details regarding the refund and cancellation policy, please call the office at 616-399-3150.
CARE Ballet Summer Dance Camps
Details: CARE Ballet Summer Dance Camps will run as planned and effort will be made to hold portions of the young camps outside as much as possible.
Refund Policy: CARE Ballet reserves the right to postpone / reschedule summer camps. Cancellation will be handled with a credit to be applied to future camps or classes.
Details: Camps are currently planning to run as scheduled, with new guidelines in compliance with government and CDC recommendations- and with the understanding that some changes or cancelations may need to be made at a later date.
Refund Policy: Families are not required to pay at registration. They will be invoiced directly and payment is requested 2 weeks in advance of dates of arrival.
Children’s Creations Theater and Act II Theater for Teens Summer Camp
Details: Camps are moving forward as originally scheduled in July. Arrangements will be made to limit the number of students in the studio.
Refund Policy: A refund will be provided if requested or it be can be applied toward another session as part of tuition.
Cornerstone University Sports Camps
Details: June camps will be transitioned from overnight camps to commuter only camps. July camps are currently scheduled to run as planned.
Refund Policy: Full refunds issued if camp is canceled or if registration is canceled prior to the start of the camp.
Detroit Lions Football Summer Camps and Academies:
Details: June Camps have been canceled. Decisions for July and August camps will be made at the end of May. In addition, the Detroit Lions have created a Detroit Lions Football Education Virtual Training Hub.
Refund Policy: 100% full refund
Grace Adventures Summer Youth Camps:
Details: At this time we are still planning on moving forward with our summer programs. Any decisions to make changes to June summer camp start dates will be made by May 21st. Changes to July summer camp start dates will be made by June 19th.
Refund Policy: If you wish to cancel before these dates, our current Cancellation Policy will still be in effect. If your camp week is cancelled, we will help you transfer to a new date or provide a full refund. You could also choose to invest back into Grace Adventures and donate all or part of your registration fee to the ministry. Should your economic situation change and you are no longer able to send your child to camp you may also apply for a scholarship or you can receive a full refund.
Details: GRG Summer Camps are moving forward as scheduled, with the addition of a new time slot available from 1-4 pm. Camps will be modified to comply with all CDC and government guidelines.
Refund Policy: If camps are not allowed to run due to government guidelines, we will offer the ability to move to another scheduled week or full refund.
Legacy Stables Own-a-Horse Camp
Details: ‘Own-A-Horse’ Camp will run as planned with a few modifications:
-Maximum of 10 students
-We are outdoors and have LOTS of room to social distance around the stables.
-For the majority of the camp session, students will be split into smaller groups of 3-4 students
-Students will be asked to bring a mask to wear whenever there are activities where social distancing is harder.
-Equipment is disinfected between each student.
-Students will be required to wash/sanitize their hands between activities.
Michigan Sports Academies Sports Camps
Details: MSA Sports Camps are moving forward with the goal to keep families safe and healthy.
Refund Policy: Full refunds will be provided for camps that get canceled due to Covid-19.
Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center Summer Camp
Details: Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center Summer Camp is moving forward as originally planned.
Robotics and Science Camp in Rockford
Details: Camp dates have changed to July 13 – 17 and August 10 – 14. Parents whose children are already registered for June will be contacted about options.
Refund Policy: Refund for anyone who cancels due to COVID19 or if camp is canceled.
Details: At this time, Sherman Lake is moving ahead as planned knowing there will be modifications if camp is held this year. More details can be found here: Parent COVID-19 FAQ Sheet.
Refund Policy: Our refund policy can be found on our Parent COVID-19 FAQ Sheet.
Sylvan Learning Camps
Details: Sylvan Learning STEM Camp will continue as scheduled in August. New virtual camps will also be offered starting in June.
Refund Policy: If the family is not satisfied with the performance of the camp within the first session, they can request a refund.
Van Andel Institute Summer STEM Camps
Details: July and August sumer camp sessions plan to run as scheduled. Due to COVID-19, the decision to run each camp will be made 2 weeks prior to the start date. If you have any questions, please email [email protected].
June camps will be going virtual. The camps will be the same length in time and hopefully just as exciting and engaging. We will equip each family with all the materials they need to complete each day’s activities. We will be utilizing tools such a Google Classroom, Zoom, Flipgrid, and more. Although we will connect with students throughout the day via technology, kids will be away from the screen, immersed in fun, thinking and acting like scientists, and, best of all, making new friends.
VIRTUAL CAMPS
Grand Rapids and Lakeshore Camps Moving Online this Summer
Unprecedented times can lead to innovation.
In this case, some camps are choosing to take advantage of modern technology to provide new and unique online camp experiences for their campers.
What’s New: Summer Music Lesson Packages
Basic: One 30-minute lesson per week plus a summer beach bag gift set (includes flying disc, sidewalk chalk, bubble wand tube, sunglasses, and an ice cream gift certificate).
All Stars: One 30-minute lesson per week plus virtual or outdoor recital in August and a summer beach bag gift set (Includes flying disc, sidewalk chalk, large bubble wand tube, sunglasses, and an ice cream gift certificate)
Hall of Fame: Two 30-minute lessons per week plus virtual or outdoor recital in August and a summer beach bag gift set (Includes $10 music retail gift certificate, flying disc, sidewalk chalk, bubble wand tube, sunglasses, and an ice cream gift certificate)
SUMMER LESSONS BONUS: In addition, all summer students will have an opportunity to register for a destination recital performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, OH on Saturday, September 5. Seating is expected to be 50% capacity, so we will limit recitals to not more than 15 students. Registration deadline for this event will be 6/15.
Note: Academy of Music is equipped to handle either online or in-person lessons, and will be following local regulations to determine when they are allowed to resume in-person lessons. However, even after in-person lessons are allowed, families will be able to choose whether they prefer in-person or online lessons.
» Aquinas College: ESME Virtual String Class
What’s New: This summer’s ESME String Camp has now been redesigned to take place online in a fully virtual setting. These programs will guide students through the creation and application of virtual performance while they participate in virtual real-time interactive workshops, masterclasses, theory classes, music appreciation and composition classes, one-on-one lessons and chamber group coachings.
» Camp Curious at Grand Rapids Public Museum
What’s New: Camp Curious 2020 is going virtual! Camp Curious virtual sessions will utilize the video streaming platform Zoom and the virtual platform SeeSaw. A live kick-off and wrap up with camp instructors will happen each day of camp via Zoom, followed by all activities, videos and other virtual learning content posted on SeeSaw.
» Camp Greenwood
What’s New: In-person camps have been canceled, but they will be moving to an online format.
» Detroit Lions Football Summer Camps and Academies
What’s New: Detroit Lions Football Education Virtual Training Hub. From Backyard Football Videos and Roary’s Roundtable to our Michigan High School Football Head Coach Hangout and an upcoming virtual Summer Camp program, this Virtual Training Hub will allow children, parents and coaches to continue their Football Education in the “Classroom”. Visit DetroitLions.com/FootballEducation.
» Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan
What’s New: GSHOM will be offering Virtual Camp over the course of five weeks. As a virtual camper, girls will receive a weekly subscription box that includes everything they need for that week of virtual camp, two daily Zoom calls, a camp counselor, and the opportunity to make new friends – just like they would at overnight camp or day camp. More details about Virtual Camp will be coming soon.
» Humane U: Humane Society of West Michigan Summer Youth Camps
What’s New: Humane University Summer Youth Camps are going virtual. They’re bringing your kids 40 hours of activities, guest speakers, lessons, one-on-one animal time and more each week!
Camps will run weekly from June 1 – August 28. All camps include one-on-one animal time at the shelter each week in a safe and socially distanced environment. They will provide your camper with a Camp Kit for the week, including a camp t-shirt and all of the supplies they will need for crafts and activities. Visit their website to learn more and register today!
» Sylvan Learning Virtual Camps
What’s New: Sylvan Learning is offering a Virtual Coding Camp in June, as well as other virtual camps that will cover reading, math, essay writing, and coding. All camps will meet Monday-Friday on Zoom, at a specific time according to the grade level.
» Van Andel Education Institute STEM Camps
What’s New: June camps will be going virtual! The camps will be the same length in time and hopefully just as exciting and engaging. We will equip each family with all the materials they need to complete each day’s activities. We will be utilizing tools such a Google Classroom, Zoom, Flipgrid, and more. Although we will connect with students throughout the day via technology, kids will be away from the screen, immersed in fun, thinking and acting like scientists, and, best of all, making new friends.
CANCELLED CAMPS
Cancellations for Grand Rapids and Lakeshore Summer Camps
Some camps have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel their programs for this summer.
Please note that some camps have canceled sessions during the first part of the summer, but may still run with sessions later in the summer. Others have replaced in-person camps with virtual options. Check back here for updates- we will do our best to keep you informed.
» Academy of Music: Academy of Music has canceled all summer camps, but will instead be offering new Summer Music Lesson packages.
» Aquinas College 2020 Summer Camps:
Aquinas College has canceled all AQ Athletic Camps for the month of June. July camps are currently still running as planned and will be reevaluated at a later date.
The following non-athletic Summer Camps have been canceled: Jazz Camp, Dungeons & Dragons Camp, AQ Saints Science Camp. (The 2020 ESME String Camp has transitioned to a virtual event and will run as planned.)
» Camp Geneva: The first two sessions of camp have been canceled (beginning June 8 and June 15). Sessions 3-10 are currently still on as planned. For families who have a child in session 3 (week of June 22) or 4 (week of June 29), a decision regarding their week will be made the last week of May. For families who have a child in sessions 5 (week of July 6) through 10 (week of August 10), decision regarding their week will be made in the second week of June
» Camp Greenwood: In-person camps have been canceled, but they will be moving to an online format.
» CranHill Ranch: All CranHill Ranch Summer camps are canceled for the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Families can receive a full refund, donate their funds to CranHill to help during this difficult time, or they can forward those funds to a 2021 summer camp reservation. (2021 reservations will open soon).
» Camp Kroc: All 2020 Summer Camp sessions are canceled.
» Detroit Lions Football Summer Camps and Academies: June Camps have been canceled. Decisions for July and August camps will be made at the end of May.
» Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan: GSHOM will not be hosting overnight summer programs, but will be offering Virtual Camps.
» Grand Rapids Art Museum Summer Art Camps: All 2020 Summer Camp sessions are canceled.
» Hope Summer Repertory Theater: All 2020 Summer Camp sessions are canceled.
» Kent Career Tech Center Summer Career Camps: All 2020 Summer Camp sessions are canceled.
» Robotics and Science Camp in Rockford: June 22-26 camp session has been canceled. July and August sessions are running as scheduled.
» West Michigan Academy Adventure Camp: All 2020 Summer Camp sessions are canceled.
» i9 Sports Camps: All 2020 Summer Camp sessions are canceled.
1 thought on “What’s Going on with Summer Camps this Year – Grand Rapids & Lakeshore 2020”
Blandford Nature Center cancelled all camps.