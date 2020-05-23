What’s Open & Closed in West MI for Family Fun

West Michigan is Slowly Reopening
Even though the stay at home order has been extended through June 12, 2020 for Michigan, the regulations are loosening up. Some businesses are being allowed to open or partially reopen. These typically include outdoor-oriented businesses, with the exception of restaurants and stores. Museums, concert venues, indoor recreation and other similar public gathering places remain closed for the time being.
We are seeing outdoor recreational activities open back up first.
For a play by play look at what’s open and closed for family fun in Grand Rapids and across West Michigan, see below.
*The status of these businesses can change rapidly. Check with the business to confirm before heading out. We urge readers to follow guidelines set forth by local authorities. Inclusion on this list does not constitute an endorsement – we are reporting the open/closed status of a business.
See Also:
OPEN or OPENING SOON
The Mud Room
OPEN for Grab-and-Go Kits
Maple Hill Golf Course in Grandville, MI
OPEN. Carts available.
Karin’s Horse Connection in Caledonia
OPEN for trail rides – book online or call
Zig Zag Ultimate Frisbee Leagues
Small groups and everyone must wear gloves. Register.
Anderson and Girls Orchards
OPEN outdoors
The outside animals are open. Some of the buildings are still closed.
Retro Boat Rentals in Saugatuck
OPEN with limited rentals from alternative location due to flooding.
The Aqua Pit in Coldwater
OPEN for kayaking and SUPS. Inflatable course opening TBA.
Action Wake Park
OPEN with limitations
- Limited capacity and it is first come first serve.
- No rental equipment will be used for the time being
U-Pick Farms and Orchards
Farms and orchards have been given the go-ahead to hold u-pick this summer.
Fellinlove Farm
Opening in June for special events
Visit their farm & animals. Check their FB page for upcoming events and details.
The Critter Barn in Zeeland, MI
Tentatively Opening June 2
They are working through the health guidelines to reconfigure the farm experience and hopefully open on June 2, with restrictions and limited hours. They will not reopen unless Governor Whitmer lifts restrictions for our area.
John Ball Zoo
Tentatively Opening May 29th
John Ball Zoo is tentatively planning to open on May 29th and will have new procedures and processes in place. This was their announcement before the stay-at-home-order was extended to June 12 – stay tuned.
AAA Canoe Rental in Rockford
Tentatively Opening May 29th
Opening date depends on weather and water conditions.
TreeRunner Grand Rapids Adventure Park
Opening May 30th
Reopening protocols. They will be limiting the number of climbers that will be allowed in the park, so be sure to get reservations in advance online.
CLOSED
West Michigan Whitecaps
Tarry Hall Roller Rink
Hudsonville Lanes
Craigs Cruisers
Frederik Meijer Gardens
Battle GR
Goldfish Swim School
Grand Rapids Public Museum
Libraries
Catch Air
Bowling Alleys
Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids
UICA
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum