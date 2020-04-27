Where You Can Get Family-Size Take Out Meals around Grand Rapids

Where You Can Find Family-Size Take Out around Grand Rapids, Listed.
We may be in quarantine mode, but we still need to eat. And cooking three meals a day seven days a week gets old, fast.
Handing off the job of meal prep to a local restaurant is a fabulous way to outsource while supporting our neighborhood institutions.
If you’d rather order one large meal-to-go over a bunch of individual entrees (I don’t have the patience to go through a huge menu with each of my kids!) here’s the solution: the local Grand Rapids roundup of family-size take out.
Let us know if your family has a favorite!
Local Restaurants with Family-Size Take Out
TwoGuys Brewing Family Take and Bake Meals
TwoGuys Brewing offers take and bake family meals sized for 1-3 people. This way you can mix and match what fits your family’s needs.
Their menu rotates – check their website for facebook page for updated offerings. Past menu items include Lasagna, Wet Burritos, Sour Cream Enchiladas, Mac N Chesse, Cheesy Taters, Tuna Noodle Casserole, and Turkey Dinner.
2356 Porter St SW, Wyoming, Michigan 49519
Tacos El Cunado in the Downtown Market
has a taco kit with all the fixins’ including salsas that is awesome! Come in for a carry-out family taco kit:
Choice of two proteins, Tortillas, Toppings, Rice, Beans, Chips & salsa, Guacamole, And flan for dessert. $45 (feeds 4) or $65 (feeds 6). Call ahead to order: 616-710-8040.
Luna in downtown at 64 Ionia Ave SW #100
Add on a margarita kit for $5: 9oz of mix, you supply the 7oz of silver tequila, ice.
(616) 288-6340 or order online.
Nonna’s Pantry
Follow them on FB or IG for weekly meal pre-order menus – they have quite a variety. They sell out, so call and pay over the phone.
591 Ada Dr. Ada, Michigan 49301 – (616) 920-7377
Sheshco Mediterranean Grill Sampler Platter
Sheshko “Sampler for 2” can feed a family of 4 – sometimes with leftovers.
New Holland Brewing The Knickerbocker
It’s an order of pepperoni pinwheels, two signature pizzas of your choice, and a family salad. $30 for everything. You can add a six-pack for an additional $10.
Two wood-fired pizzas, an order of pinwheels, a family-style green salad, and a six-pack of your choice for only $40!
Family-style meal options are available at The Knickerbocker for curbside pick-up, to-go, and delivery!
To place an order, please give us a call ahead of time at (616) 345-5642. Please note, certain restrictions apply.
Hancock Grand Rapids
Fried Chicken – Whole Chicken $36.00
Whole Bird + 4 Sides – regular • hot • hotter • hottest – our hot will have flavor but is HOT…order wisely
1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506. (616) 805-4232
Amore Trattoria Italiana Cold Take & Bake Items
Private message orders on FB messenger using their auto prompts.
Max’s South Seas Hideaway Family Tiki Party
available Thursday-Sunday from 3-9 pm
Serves Four- 12 pieces Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips w/ Truffle Honey, 10 Huli Huli Ribs, 32oz Garlic Fried Rice, 32oz Truffle Mac & Cheese, your choice of cocktail mix, crushed ice, Max’s swizzle sticks, Max’s sticker, Hawaiian leis.
Order on their website MaxsTiki.com. Takeout or delivery (5 mile radius) available.
Rockford Brewing Company Mac’n’Cheese & Pulled Pork Meal
Take & bake option serves 4 people for $40 and you get 1 lb of mac & cheese (sheet pan), 1.5 lbs of pulled pork (sheet pan), one dozen slider buns, our new Rambo BBQ sauce made with our beloved Rambo root beer, reheating instructions. Kitchen hours are back to 11-8!
call 616-951-4677 or text 616-439-0417…or use Facebook messenger to order. Delivery is available for those within 5 miles of RBC.
Peppino’s Grand Rapids Family Meals
Order online for next-day takeout! www.peppinospizza.com/grandrapids
Open for DELIVERY and CARRY OUT. Free parking available in our side lot by the carryout door.
Salvatore’s Restaurant Grand Rapids
3 to 4 times per week we offer family meals for 4 people. Each time we feature one meal like Lasagna, Fettuccine Alfredo, Cannelloni, Linguine Garlic oil or Penne w/ Meatballs. These include salad and bread and run $18.87. Follow their Facebook page for these.
Call (616) 454 4280 – While Supplies Last
The Green Well Family Take and Bake Meals
Order online from the daily-changing menu. Examples of family options include Vegetable Lasagna Take-n-Bake (Feeds 6-8), Chicken Family Dinner (whole rotisserie roasted chicken, mashed pots, gravy, veggies, rolls and chocolate chip cookies), and Meat Lasagna Take-n-Bake for $40 – $50.
Order Carryout Online. Get your fave Green Well dishes to go 7 days a week, 11 am–8 pm.
Blue Dog Tavern
Blue Dog will be rotating a variety of take & bake items for $20; Baked Mac & Cheese, Beef Enchiladas, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Southwest Chicken Pasta. We also have a cook your own burger set that is 6 burgers, buns, and fixings for $30. We are also taking Mother’s Day Orders for take & bake specials.
130 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Jose Babushka’s Family Style Dinner
10 seasoned ground beef, chicken or veggie tacos, Family size order of cilantro-lime rice, Family size order of black beans or pinto beans, Chips and Fresh, Housemade Salsa, Housemade Queso, And some Jose’s Margarita Mix for Mom and Dad! $50
Call 616-272-4472 from 5:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m Daily and to ask for availability.
2232 Wealthy St SE, East Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Russ’ Restaurants
Call them to place an order. Pick up at the drive-thru or in the lobby.
Available at 11 locations.
Delivery (Click Here) available for customers near Holland, Grand Haven, Muskegon, and North Muskegon.
MOO-ville Creamery
Use the drive-thru. Available at all 3 MOO-ville locations, Nashville, Ionia & Zeeland. Nashville is open 9a-7p!
Items available in-store or drive-thru: Take-n-bake meals, eggs, milk, ice cream half gallons, chicken, cheeses, dried beef, tenderloin steaks, beef sticks, butter, frozen chili/sloppy joes/BBQ pulled pork, cinnamon & garlic butter, jams, maple syrup, ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches, Amish bread, Amish buns, heavy cream, & buttermilk!
Enchilada pie, meatloaf, lasagna, tater tot casserole, scalloped potatoes and ham, BBQ pulled pork, chili, sloppy joe.
Herman’s Boy, Inc. in Rockford
Herman’s Boy is doing family-size Hot Meals to Go. Meals change each day, follow their Facebook page to find current offerings. Call to reserve: 616-866-2900.