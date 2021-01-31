Who Do You Love? Enter the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Giveaway!

Go all out This Valentine’s Day with a Little Bit of Everything

If Valentine’s Day gift ideas have you stumped, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve found five unique gifts that are sure to wow your most beloved West Michigander.

And the bonus is that you could WIN these!

There are generous gifts from Traverse City Tourism, jenQphotography, Eastern Kille Distillery, Fowling Warehouse and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Enter to WIN one of these five prizes – or be the lucky winner that scores the GRAND PRIZE of ALL 5 Prizes!

Read on to see how you can enter to win this mega giveaway.

ABOUT THE PRIZES: Food, Photo Session, Fowling and Free Lodging

We want you to be able to put together the perfect weekend for your favorite Valentine. We’ve found unique gifts that you can both enjoy, and they’re great ideas for any time of year.

From a weekend getaway to Valentine treats, you can nail this Valentine’s day with these ideas.

$200 Lodging Certificate to Northern Michigan’s Fave Beach Town

Traverse City is one of the coolest vacation places around, and we are lucky enough to be able to drive to this destination for an easy weekend getaway.

TC Tourism is making it even easier to go with a $200 lodging certificate.

Photo Mini Session with the Best

Photo sessions are a great gift, and jenQphotography delivers a unique experience with her joyful personality and ability to capture your honest, beautiful moments. Win a mini session from jenQ!

Unique Date Night Activity

Fowling (bowling with footballs instead of bowling balls) is the new date night you have to experience.

Break the mold of “dinner and a movie” and try “fowling + beer.”

Fowling Warehouse (home of the original football bowling pin game) is giving away a free 2 hour private lane rental. (Did you know they offer couples leagues, too?!)

Handcrafted Cocktails by Local Distillery

Cocktails-to-go are excellent, and Eastern Kille Distillery just upped the ante with drinks made with locally sourced ingredients, right down to their handcrafted spirits.

Not only are they giving away their popular cocktail mixes, but winners will receive 750ml bottles of their acclaimed rum and vodka.

Valentine Dessert that Takes the Cake

Chocolates are fine, but a decadent chocolate chocolate chip bundt cake with cream cheese frosting is out of this world.

You’re still getting that “Valentine treat” vibe, but in anything but an ordinary way. Win an 8″ bundt cake of your choice from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

ENTER TO WIN These Prizes, or the Mega Grand Prize!

Click on each giveaway below to learn a little more about these prizes and to enter to win. (Giveaways open at 7 am on 1/31/2021)

When you enter to win an individual prize, you’re automatically entered to win the GRAND PRIZE: all five gifts! That’s right – one lucky winner is going to get one of each of these prizes. Happy Valentine’s Day!

And, be sure to share the giveaways using your special links after you enter because when other people enter using your links you get EXTRA ENTRIES!

FINE PRINT:

This giveaway will close on February 10, 2021, at 7 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

