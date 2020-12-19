Fort Frenzy!! Win A Nugget, Courtesy of The Mud Room!

What a Prize! The Mud Room in Grand Rapids is Giving Away a Nugget!

In case you haven’t heard, Nuggets are all the rage these days.

These modular foam furniture pieces are perfect for creative indoor kid play – especially in Michigan during the winter!

They’re so perfect, in fact, that they’ve been backordered for quite some time and are very difficult to purchase.

And when you can purchase a Nugget, they are $229 plus tax.

So that’s why we’re thrilled that a very creative kid-friendly local space, The Mud Room, is partnering with us on a Nugget giveaway!

A Little About the Mud Room

The Mud Room in Grand Rapids, MI is a DIY art studio that offers pottery painting, wood signs, potter’s wheel classes, and glass fusing events for kids, adults, and families.

Private Potter’s Wheel lessons available. Ages 7-adult; no experience necessary.

Walk in to relax and create, learn at a class, plan a fun party with friends or shop online and paint at home.

They have a great selection of fun paintable art for you to choose from.

Currently, The Mud Room is offering:

Enter to Win this Navy Blue Nugget!

We only have one Nugget to give away and it is a navy blue color, or as the Nugget Company calls it, Submarine.

This is what a Submarine Nugget looks like:

Also, this Nugget is located in Grand Rapids, MI and must be picked up by the winner in Grand Rapids.

Finally, since The Mud Room is presenting this giveaway, contest entrants must have a mailing address within 60 miles of the Mud Room (1971 E Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.)

The Nugget is compressed into this big box

Show Us Your Creative Forts to Win!

If you meet the entry criteria and you’d like a chance to win the Nugget, your family needs to build a fort and upload a photo to be entered.

Any fort will do, we’re not judging them, but we do encourage your family to have a little fun this winter break with your forts!

FINE PRINT:

Contest entrants must have a mailing address within 60 miles of the Mud Room (1971 E Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.) The prize is located in Grand Rapids, MI and must be picked up by the winner in Grand Rapids. The winner must show photo identification at the time of pickup.

This giveaway will close on January 5, 2021, at 7 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

