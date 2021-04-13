WIN! Amped Virtual Reality and Bricks 4 Kidz Summer Camp Giveaway!

Amped Virtual Reality & Bricks 4 Kidz STEM Summer Camps

Amped Virtual Reality

2923 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Amped Virtual Reality and Bricks 4 Kidz are offering STEM Summer Camps focused on educational play where kids have fun while learning and building confidence.

The children will make friends and have a BLAST in a safe, clean environment – limited to 16 children in a large space!

This program is for ages 7-14 regardless of experience in these STEM areas: coding, robotics, electronics, and even 3D printing! Children are grouped by age and skill level.

Kids will even learn about electronics WHILE INSIDE MINECRAFT using VR technology!

We strive to offer opportunities to work together in groups and allow campers to be creative, experiment, build knowledge, and grow. Much of what we do is hands-on, developing crucial fine motor skills.

We also give children freedom to select some of what they want to learn. Virtual Reality education is immersive and much more memorable than other learning methods.

Enter to Win a Week at Amped Virtual Reality & Bricks 4 Kidz STEM Camps

Amped Virtual Reality & Bricks 4 Kidz STEM Camps is giving one lucky winner a full week of half-day camp (valued at $225).

FINE PRINT:

