WIN! BattleGR Summer Camp Giveaway!

BattleGR Summer Camps

BattleGR Tactical Games

284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49321

Summer camp week includes many different activities: Nerf, laser tag, archery, dodgeball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, STEM, pizza making, arts and crafts, water balloons, board games, tie-dye shirts (full day campers), and more.

We have activities for everyone and, weather permitting, we will have an outside day as well.

Snack and lunch included in full day and snack included in half day. All our camp counselors have been background checked. Sibling discount use discount code SiblingLove.

Call BattleGR with questions.

Enter to Win a Week of Morning Camp

BattleGR is giving one lucky winner a free week of half-day (morning) camp (valued at $150).

Morning sessions run from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

Fill out the form below to enter for a chance to WIN.

FINE PRINT:

This giveaway will close on April 28, 2021, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

More Summer Camp Giveaways

We’re celebrating summer camps this month with an amazing line up of Summer Camp Giveaways.

Find more summer camp giveaways to enter by clicking the button below!