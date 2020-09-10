WIN a Battle GR Video Game Truck Party – Valued at $425

Video Game Parties Are A Hit With Everyone
Anyone can get in on the fun at video game parties. There are so many types of games to choose from, and it’s a lot of fun to try out new games with friends.
BattleGR Tactical Games knows how to provide video game fun. They are one of the best places in Grand Rapids to get to play all the latest and greatest video and tactical games.
Three of my kids spent a very memorable afternoon there last spring. When we left BattleGR they were saying things like, “amazing!” and “awesome!” They still talk about it. BattleGR is actually moving to a larger location this fall, and we are excited to check out the new facility soon.
While we wait for their new location, BattleGR is bringing the fun to you with their custom-built mobile video game theater that travels throughout West Michigan. The theater is available for private party rental throughout the year.
VIDEO GAME PARTIES
Mario Kart, Call of Duty, Just Dance and More
Call it a party on wheels if you’d like, this party truck can roll up to your house and, within 15 minutes, entertain up to 24 people at once. This custom-built 24′ rig is a gaming theater on wheels.
Customize your video game truck visit to your group – choose which games or ratings you want to play.
They have over 70 games – many of them rated E. Maybe you want to have Just Dance outside or let the parents play old school Nintendo games on the Switch – you make the call.
Up to 16 people can play inside and 8 can play outside at the same time, making this a great family, neighborhood, or birthday party option.
With all of the major consoles, there’s bound to be something for every gamer.
- Xbox one
- Xbox360
- Wii U
- switch
- ps4
You Name the Place, BattleGR Brings the Party
Keep in mind the game theater requires an easy road-to-set-up location. Access from the road to the party site needs to be simple – a large driveway or curbside works fine. The game theater can hold up to 24 participants at a time.
ENTER TO WIN
Win Your Own Mega-Fun Video Game Bash
Bring the fun of a video arcade to your own location and invite your friends to come to the fun. BattleGR is giving away a 1.5 hour long mobile video game theater party to TWO lucky winners.
Included in the party package are two outdoor and four indoor monitors with all the major consoles (wii, switch, ps4, xbox 360 and more). The game theater is both heated and air conditioned, so no need to worry about the weather for the indoor monitors.
There are THREE ways to get entries for a chance to win this prize. You must comment below on this article. Facebook comments do NOT count as entries. Each of the two winner’s prize values is $425.
1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us your family’s favorite video game.
2: Get a second entry by “liking” BattleGR on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)
3: Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends, then comment here and tell us on which media platform you shared it.
FINE PRINT:
