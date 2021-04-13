WIN! Camp Henry Summer Camp Giveaway!

Camp Henry

Camp Henry 5575 S Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337

The majority of campers who come to Camp Henry register for our week-long Regular Camp, which is our traditional overnight program where campers have the chance to experience all of the Camp Henry favorites.

Some of our favorite activities are kayaking and canoeing, archery, arts & crafts, riding on our Big Banana water tube, Camp Henry CLUE, and many more.

In addition to Regular Camp, Camp Henry also offers week-long specialty summer camps including Wakeboarding Camp, Frontier (Horse) Camp, and Climbing Camp.

Camp Henry also offers other summer camp opportunities like Teen Adventure Trips and a Service Project-focused camp as well as Day and Mini-Camps for younger campers.

Campers at Camp Henry will all have a horse experience, and a chance to get off the ground with one of our High Adventure elements.

Camp Henry is happy to serve campers ages 5 – 17 years old.

Enter to Win a Week at Camp Henry

Camp Henry is giving one lucky winner one free week of Day Camp – INCLUDING transportation from Grand Rapids, if needed (valued at $285).

Fill in the form below to enter.

FINE PRINT:

This giveaway will close on April 28, 2021, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

