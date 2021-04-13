WIN! Camp Newaygo Summer Camp Giveaway!

Camp Newaygo Summer Camp

Camp Newaygo

5333 S Centerline Rd, Newaygo, MI 49337

After safely operating in 2020, we are excited to be celebrating our 95th anniversary this summer.

Camp Newaygo has over 100 acres located on the edge of the Manistee Forest on a chain of four lakes.

We offer three Mom-and-Me weekends in June, a Family Camp Weekend in August, 7 weeks of girls’ overnight camp, and 9 weeks of co-ed Adventure Day Camp.

All of our programs will follow COVID-Careful protocols and create an engaging atmosphere for campers and families with a variety of activities including: 1000’ zipline, archery, kayaking, ceramics, darkroom photography, fencing, outdoor cooking, paddleboarding, sailing, swimming, tubing, ukulele lessons, wilderness trips and more.

*FREE* Camp Open House on Sunday, May 23rd from 12pm-4pm. Learn all about programs at Camp Newaygo, tour the facilities, and meet the staff. Masks indoors and social distancing required.

Registration for all Camp Newaygo, COVID-Careful Summer programs is still open! Learn more about Mom and Me Weekends, Family Camp, Girls’ Overnight Camp, and Co-ed Adventure Day Camp.

Enter to Win a Family Camp Weekend at Camp Newaygo

Camp Newaygo is giving one lucky winner a Family Camp Weekend for 1 adult and 1 child (valued at $215) on August 14 – 15, 2021.

Discover the joys of the outdoors together while all your meals, lodging, and activities are taken care of.

Sing, canoe, fish, hike, create, and recharge on a special weekend away in the sunshine and out on the water.

Various protocols will be in place to ensure a COVID Careful experience.

Includes registration for 1 adult and 1 child with standard lodging options for the August 14-15, 2021, event. Upgraded lodging or additional participants may be added at standard rates. Prize cannot be transferred or applied to future years.

Fill out the form below to enter.

FINE PRINT:

This giveaway will close on April 28, 2021, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

