Work With Kids? You Could Win Coffee for a Year & a Stipend for Your Group or Class!

We’re Giving Away Coffee for a Year!
We don’t need to tell you that working with kids, whether as a teacher, youth group leader, or in another capacity, is often challenging.
To recognize the hard work that our youth workers put in, we’re launching a multi-faceted campaign to:
- Recognize the efforts of these leaders with great prizes
- Provide them with helpful resources for their group’s activities
THE PRIZE
Our winner will get a Coffee for a Year Gift Certificate to a local coffee shop in Michigan of their choice.
PLUS
The winner will also recieve a $200 Stipend for their group to use at a local business.
This stipend can be used for books, classroom supplies, a pizza party, put toward a group outing, etc.
*Coffee for a year is defined as $6 a week for 52 weeks, or a total of $312, rounded up to $315 for good measure.
Who is Eligible to Enter?
– Must be over the age of 18 and live in Michigan.
– Must work, in an official capacity, with a *group of kids in Michigan that go on outings at least 2x a year.
– Examples of Eligible Roles: classroom teacher, youth group director, scout troop leader, daycare director, homeschool co-op leader, etc.
*Group must have at least 6 children, 4 of which are not related.
Please share this giveaway with the leaders/teachers you’d like to see win this prize, as well as the shops you’d like to see our winner patronize.
And, if you’re thinking about treating the teachers in your life, take a look at these teacher-approved gift ideas.
Enter Here
FINE PRINT: This giveaway will close on December 9, 2021 at 11PM EST and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age, reside in Michigan and work, in an official capacity, with a *group of kids in Michigan that go on outings at least 2x a year. *Group must have at least 6 children, 4 of which are not related. Only one entry per household or IP address. GRKIDS’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.