WIN! CranHill Summer Camp Giveaway!

14444 17 Mile Rd, Rodney, MI 49342

CranHill, located in Big Rapids, Michigan is a fun and fulfilling Christian Camp offering an unforgettable experience for kids young and old.

We provide a variety of programs and activities, with top of the line facilities and qualified staff committed to the enjoyment and safety of all our campers.

CranHill has been a safe, caring, and exciting place to camp for over 50 years. CranHill offers youth summer camps, a family campground, and group retreats.

Enter to Win a 3-Night Mid-Week Stay at CranHill Plus CranHill Gear

CranHill is giving one lucky winner a 3 night, mid-week stay in the CranHill Family Campground, along with CranHill gear.

Shirt in the package is a youth large, but may be exchanged at CranHill for a different size. The code on the certificate for the campground stay can be used when booking a campsite online, or over the phone. Online registrations can be made here.

FINE PRINT:

This giveaway will close on April 28, 2021, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

