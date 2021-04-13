WIN! Dairy Discovery Dairy Day Camps Giveaway!

Dairy Discovery’s Dairy Day Summer Camp

Dairy Discovery at Swiss Lane Farms

12877 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302

Come experience farm life with us!

We have a variety of Dairy Day Camps for 6-14 year old farmers of the future during the summer, or fall preschool camp for 3-6 year old kids and an adult.

We also offer mini camps and, new this year, we are starting Camp for Champs: our 3 or 1 day camp for kids with special needs.

Kids have a chance to experience farm life and chores hands on and to bond and care for their own camp cow.

They will gain a greater appreciation of how dairy foods go from farm to table, and build great leadership skills.

Join today for a moo-velous camp experience.

Enter to Win a 3-Day Camp Experience at Dairy Day

Dairy Day Camp is giving one lucky winner a 3-day camp experience (valued at $135).

Fill in the form below to enter.

FINE PRINT:

This giveaway will close on April 28, 2021, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

