This giveaway brought to you by Disney On Ice.
Van Andel Arena
130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids
Moana Fans are Finally Getting Their Day at Disney on Ice
I love taking my kids to see live shows. There is something so magical about being so close to the story. And for kids who love Disney (which is basically every kid) Disney on Ice: Celebrate Memories is the pinnacle of live entertainment.
You’ll see the old classics like Mickey and Minnie and all the new classics, too. We finally saw Toy Story 4 and now we’ll get to see Woody and Buzz and their friends live and on ice.
Throw in princesses and Elsa and Anna and wait for it –
MOANA and Maui! – and every kid’s Disney dream will be complete, right before their eyes.
That Moana soundtrack is addicting (yes, you’re not the only adult with Moana ear worms) and now we can see the tropical princess on an ironic ice skating adventure. (Just go with it – it’ll be super fun.) Moana is my daughter’s favorite right now so it’s exciting to see her in the line up.
Follow Your Dreams with Your Favorite Disney Princesses
Your kid wants more Disney Princesses? Okay, here you go:
Elsa and Anna
Moana
Merida
Mulan
Ariel
Jasmine
Rapunzel
There may even be a prince or two.
This is the place to sing along to unforgettable music and be delighted by the princess crew, Toy Story, Dory & Nemo and Anger & Sadness.
I’m telling you – this is like a Disney character explosion.
More Details About Disney On Ice
Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories is stopping at the Van Andel Arena February 27- March 2, 2020. With options of both evening and matinee times, there’s a show for children at any age.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office and range in price from $20-$100.
Enter to WIN Four Tickets to Disney On Ice
Feld Entertainment is giving one lucky winner four tickets to see Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories at the Van Andel Arena on opening night, February 27 at 7:00 PM.
There are three ways to get entries in for a chance to WIN by commenting on THIS article. Facebook comments do not count for entries.
1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us who you are most excited to see on ice.
2. Get a second entry by “liking” Disney On Ice on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)
3. Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends. Leave a third and final comment below telling us how you shared.
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on February 10, 2020 at midnight and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Leaving a comment on this blog post is not a requirement of entry. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Entrants may also enter the contest by sending an email to win at grkids dot com containing their name, address, phone number and email address along with the words: Disney on Ice Giveaway in the subject line. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.
