Moana Fans are Finally Getting Their Day at Disney on Ice

I love taking my kids to see live shows. There is something so magical about being so close to the story. And for kids who love Disney (which is basically every kid) Disney on Ice: Celebrate Memories is the pinnacle of live entertainment.

You’ll see the old classics like Mickey and Minnie and all the new classics, too. We finally saw Toy Story 4 and now we’ll get to see Woody and Buzz and their friends live and on ice.

Throw in princesses and Elsa and Anna and wait for it –

MOANA and Maui! – and every kid’s Disney dream will be complete, right before their eyes.

That Moana soundtrack is addicting (yes, you’re not the only adult with Moana ear worms) and now we can see the tropical princess on an ironic ice skating adventure. (Just go with it – it’ll be super fun.) Moana is my daughter’s favorite right now so it’s exciting to see her in the line up.

Follow Your Dreams with Your Favorite Disney Princesses

Your kid wants more Disney Princesses? Okay, here you go:

Elsa and Anna

Moana

Merida

Mulan

Ariel

Jasmine

Rapunzel

There may even be a prince or two.

This is the place to sing along to unforgettable music and be delighted by the princess crew, Toy Story, Dory & Nemo and Anger & Sadness.

I’m telling you – this is like a Disney character explosion.

More Details About Disney On Ice

Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories is stopping at the Van Andel Arena February 27- March 2, 2020. With options of both evening and matinee times, there’s a show for children at any age.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office and range in price from $20-$100.

Enter to WIN Four Tickets to Disney On Ice

Feld Entertainment is giving one lucky winner four tickets to see Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories at the Van Andel Arena on opening night, February 27 at 7:00 PM.

There are three ways to get entries in for a chance to WIN by commenting on THIS article. Facebook comments do not count for entries.

1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us who you are most excited to see on ice.

2. Get a second entry by “liking” Disney On Ice on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)

3. Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends. Leave a third and final comment below telling us how you shared.