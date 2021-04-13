WIN! Grace Adventures Summer Camp Giveaway!

Grace Adventures Summer Camp

2100 N Ridge Rd Mears, MI 49436

Grace Adventures has been providing Summer Camp experiences for kids ages 7-17 for over 50 Years on our campus next to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.

Our mission is to Impact People With Jesus Christ and we get the chance to serve thousands of youth, adults, and families each year through our various ministries.

There has never been a better or more critical time to send you child to summer camp.

Kids need the opportunity to get outside, interact face-to-face with other children, be challenged through activities, and be mentored by Christian role models to follow Christ.