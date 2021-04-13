WIN! Grace Adventures Summer Camp Giveaway!

Grace Adventures Summer Camp
2100 N Ridge Rd Mears, MI 49436
Grace Adventures has been providing Summer Camp experiences for kids ages 7-17 for over 50 Years on our campus next to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.
Our mission is to Impact People With Jesus Christ and we get the chance to serve thousands of youth, adults, and families each year through our various ministries.
There has never been a better or more critical time to send you child to summer camp.
Kids need the opportunity to get outside, interact face-to-face with other children, be challenged through activities, and be mentored by Christian role models to follow Christ.
At Summer Camp, we make sure that kids are taught Biblical lessons but that they also have a ton of fun!
Each one of our camps are age-graded to have the activities that fit their skill level and proper age group.
Each one of Grace Adventures camps are different and will help your child have fun, learn something new, and make new friends doing it.
Enter to Win a Week of Youth Camp at Grace Adventures
Grace Adventure Camp is giving one lucky winner a free week of summer camp (valued at $425).
Please call their office so the staff can assist in registering your child for their free week of summer camp.
Fill out the form below to enter for a chance to WIN.
|FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on April 28, 2021, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.
