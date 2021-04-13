WIN! GRAM Summer Camp Giveaway!

Grand Rapids Art Museum Virtual Summer Art Camp Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Enter to Win a Week at Grand Rapids Art Museum Virtual Summer Art Camp

More Summer Camp Giveaways About Summer Camp at the Grand Rapids Art Museum GRAM Virtual Summer Art Camp provides children and teens ages 4 through 15 with the opportunity to experience creativity and innovation during a one-week virtual experience! Campers go beyond the Museum walls to stimulate creative expression through daily live art-making activities and gallery tours with GRAM camp instructors. Campers learn collaborative problem-solving processes through hands-on art-making kits and enriching virtual communication. Each week-long virtual session takes place Monday — Friday, 9am — 12pm. GRAM Members receive 20% off Summer Art Camp. Joining the Museum as a member is easy and fast online.

A variety of camp sessions are offered with different themes and age groups:

Artful Adventures and Discoveries: (Ages 7-9) June 21 – 25

This session features a mix of new projects that introduce campers to a variety of creative techniques- including painting, sculpture, printmaking, and drawing. Campers become Museum insiders by virtually exploring GRAM galleries and creating hands-on art projects with a GRAM camp kit each day.

Creating Authentic Connections (Ages 4-6) July 5 – 9

Observe the world around, create, and connect! From paintings and sculptures to prints and more, campers will get inspired to create works of art through GRAM camp kits. Campers will engage with camp instructors and navigate art of the masters during live gallery tours and art-making demonstrations. Collaborate, engage, and be inspired in this week of virtual artistic adventure.



Exploring the Third Dimension (Ages 10-12) July 19 – 23

Explore other cultures and dimensions by observing and recreating art from around the word. Discover new dimension and creative perspectives through three-dimensional artworks. Campers will virtually collaborate with instructors using GRAM camp kits to explore self-expression through traditional and experimental art-making materials.



Art and Careers (Ages 13-15) July 26 – 30

Is your camper curious about art career offerings, but doesn’t know where to begin? Break away from traditional fine artwork and explore a variety of art careers made for the modern world. This week-long session will virtually explore new art-making techniques with GRAM camp instructors and camp kits. Campers will develop a personal style through fashion design, textile printing, photography, and more.

Enter to Win a Week at Grand Rapids Art Museum Virtual Summer Art Camp

Grand Rapids Art Museum is giving one lucky winner a free camp session (valued at $150).

Fill in the form below to enter.

FINE PRINT:

This giveaway will close on April 28, 2021, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

More Summer Camp Giveaways

We’re celebrating summer camps this month with an amazing line up of Summer Camp Giveaways.

Find more summer camp giveaways to enter by clicking the button below!