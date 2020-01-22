This giveaway brought to you by Grand Rapids Public Museum.
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Planetarium is Just the Beginning of the Experience
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is a favorite spot for area parents for good reason: there’s an endless amount of educational fun waiting on each floor. With a focus on science, history, and culture spanning three full floors for families to explore–there’s always something new to see, learn, and do at GRPM.
There truly is something for everyone here. While my toddler could spend the whole day playing in The Streets of Old Grand Rapids, my kindergartner would like to investigate every species in the West Michigan Habitats exhibit.
And their traveling exhibits are always fascinating for both students and adults alike.
A trip to the GRPM is what you make of it–and you can easily cater it to fit your family’s ages and stages.
Out of This World Fun at the Planetarium
One of my favorite parts about a visit to the GRPM is a stop at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium! Relax, recline, and explore the galaxy from the comfort of your own planet. With the latest projection technology and surround sound, you’ll instantly be transported to a whole new world (or two).
The planetarium offers several shows a day ranging from space and science to entertainment.
(Pro tip: Pink Floyd light show or a Concert Under the Stars make for a great grown-up date).
Check the schedule and plan your visit accordingly!
More Details About the Grand Rapids Public Museum
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is open daily and is located downtown at 272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids.
General Admission does not include any speciality exhibits (like Bodies Revealed), the carousel, or the planetarium. West Michigan families love GRPM memberships which allow you to visit as often as you want at no charge (and members enjoy perks like free parking, free rides on the carousel, and free planetarium shows).
Enter to WIN
Enter for a chance to win a four-pack of fun at the Grand Rapids Public Museum including 4 general admission tickets, 4 planetarium tickets, and 4 passes to ride the carousel (valued at $52).
There are three ways to get entries in for a chance to WIN by commenting on THIS article. Facebook comments do not count for entries.
1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us who you would take on a trip to actual outer space and why.
2. Get a second entry by “liking” Grand Rapids Public Museum on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)
3. Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends. Leave a third and final comment below telling us how you shared.
FINE PRINT:
