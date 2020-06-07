WIN a John Ball Zoo Membership to see the Meerkats, Bricklive Exhibit, and all the new Upgrades

You Can’t Miss John Ball Zoo in 2020
If there was a year when you needed a membership to John Ball Zoo, it’s 2020. For one, we are all ready to get outdoors after a looong spring of stay-at-home orders and school closures.
But even more importantly, JBZ is going to be incredible this summer.
They reopened June 5 to great fanfare as they introduced their fascinating Bricklive exhibit and major upgrades.
Their new entrance is more open and that super steep hill you had to climb when you first entered? It’s now a meandering slope. They’ve ramped up their food game and have given a new home to the meerkats.
And Bricklive creatures are everywhere. They’re only here until September 7, so plan your trip soon.
The Animals are Eager to see you at the Zoo This Summer
The zoo is constantly adding new and exciting exhibits and completing numerous updates and improvements.
This year the meerkats and their habitat partner, the cape porcupine, are sporting new digs.
The wide viewing windows make for a fun experience with these curious animals. (Just remember that touching the windows means a handwashing is in order.)
Don’t Miss the New Concessions Treats
With Mason Jar Sundaes, tasty hotdogs, and craft beer, JBZ is venturing into the food arena like never before. I think date night at JBZ has just taken on a whole new set of possibilities.
Members get 10% off of concessions.
Reserve Your Entry Time at John Ball Zoo
Using the theme “Protect the Herd”, John Ball Zoo has implemented additional health and safety procedures. The most notable change is that all guests; including members, non-members, and MI Bridges cardholders must reserve a timed ticket online prior to arrival due to the zoo’s limited capacity.
John Ball Zoo is open most days from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM and is located at 1300 W. Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49506.
We also noticed John Ball Zoo staff wearing face masks. While not required, it is recommended that guests join in wearing a face mask as well. Face masks will be available upon request or for purchase at the gift shop.
In areas where social distancing is limited or in high touch point areas, there are closures of some guest spaces. These may include indoor spaces, outdoor play areas, and experiences. Closures are likely to change over the summer as information and strategies evolve. (For example, the Gem Mining Company was operating on opening weekend.)
Experience John Ball Zoo for FREE With a Membership
John Ball Zoo is giving one lucky reader a FREE basic family membership to John Ball Zoo.
The membership includes free general admission for one or two named cardholders living at the same address and their dependent children or grandchildren 19 or younger.
The membership will also provide your family with these amazing benefits:
- Free unlimited general admission to John Ball Zoo
- Free or reduced admission to over 150 reciprocal zoos and aquariums
- One year subscription to Zoo News Magazine
- Invitations and free admission to exclusive members-only events
- Discounts on special events, birthday parties, and education classes (early registration too)
- 10% discount at the gift shops, concessions, as well as zip line, ropes course, Funicular, camel rides, budgie feed sticks (as available).
There are three ways to get entries in for a chance to WIN a membership to John Ball Zoo.
