Maple Hill Golf is Giving Away 3 $100 Gift Cards – Great for Your Junior Golfer!

Maple Hill Golf in Grandville is Ready to Swing You into Summer Fun

Summer is near! The sun is out, the grass is green, and it’s time to get outside with your kids. If your kids are over playgrounds and splash pads, maybe it’s time to introduce them to a new hobby to get them outdoors.

Golf is a hobby that kids can carry with them well into adulthood, unlike other activities. (I’m certainly not using my decade of tap and ballet much these days.) If you have dreams of hitting the green with your kids when they’re older, Maple Hill Golf is the perfect place to get them started.

Maple Hill Golf in Grandville is a family owned business that has one of the largest Junior Programs in the United States. In addition to a golf course and programs, you can also equip yourself with all your golfing needs in their shop.