Maple Hill Golf is Giving Away 3 $100 Gift Cards – Great for Your Junior Golfer!

Maple Hill Golf in Grandville is Ready to Swing You into Summer Fun
Summer is near! The sun is out, the grass is green, and it’s time to get outside with your kids. If your kids are over playgrounds and splash pads, maybe it’s time to introduce them to a new hobby to get them outdoors.
Golf is a hobby that kids can carry with them well into adulthood, unlike other activities. (I’m certainly not using my decade of tap and ballet much these days.) If you have dreams of hitting the green with your kids when they’re older, Maple Hill Golf is the perfect place to get them started.
Maple Hill Golf in Grandville is a family owned business that has one of the largest Junior Programs in the United States. In addition to a golf course and programs, you can also equip yourself with all your golfing needs in their shop.
TEE UP FOR FUN
Summer Fun Starts at the Tee
Maple Hill Golf offers a variety of Junior Programs that encourage even your littlest golfers to fall in love with the game and increase their skill level. From Pee Wee Golf for your 7 years and under kids to Junior Advanced Golf for your big kids, up to 17 years-old – there’s something for everyone.
Instruction in Junior Programs is given by Maple Hill Golf PGA and Teaching Professionals. Kids are given time on the range as well as instruction and practice putting and chipping. Junior Program students also have the opportunity to participate in an on-course scramble tournament!
MORE THAN GOLF
More Details About Maple Hill Golf
Maple Hill is more than just a golf course! They boast a beautiful 18-hole golf course, driving range, and a pro-shop where you can find everything you need. The Launch Kitchen is also located here and it’s West Michigan’s premier fitting center.
In addition, they offer fun programs and special events like Foot Golf, Family Nights, and Kids Day. If you’re looking to improve your skills, they offer clinics, golf leagues, and video instruction to help bring your game to the next level.
ENTER TO WIN
Maple Hill Golf is giving away a $100 gift card to three GRKIDS readers! This is perfect for your budding golfer.
There are three ways to get entries in for a chance to WIN by commenting on THIS article. Facebook comments do not count for entries.
1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us why you love golfing or why you want to get your child interested in golf.
2. Get a second entry by “liking” Maple Hill Golf on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)
3. Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends. Leave a third and final comment below telling us how you shared.
FINE PRINT
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on June 19, 2019 at midnight and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Leaving a comment on this blog post is not a requirement of entry. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Entrants may also enter the contest by sending an email to win at grkids dot com containing their name, address, phone number and email address along with the words: Maple Hill Golf Giveaway in the subject line. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.
Use These 11 Beach Hacks to Sail into Michigan Summer
These Beach Hacks Will Make You Want to Pack up and Move to the Shore We are incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so many beaches here in West Michigan. We have miles of sandy shores on Lake Michgan and countless smaller lakes all around us. If you live in Michigan, you go to the beach. #michiganderfacts And while beach outings can be a blast, with all that fun comes sand, sand and more sand. And soggy stuff. And sunburn. So...do we try to avoid the beach? No way! We [...]
2 thoughts on “Maple Hill Golf is Giving Away 3 $100 Gift Cards – Great for Your Junior Golfer!”
Liked Maple Hill
We love golf because it is outside and the whole family can participate even if it’s just a putting contest on the green.