WIN a Moelker’s Bakery Bonanza – Apple Dumplings, Donuts, Cider & Fudge!

The Moelker’s Bakery is Impressive, but There’s Even More to Do

Fall is like a parent’s New Year’s with everything starting over: new routines, activities, teachers, school supplies, sweaters and boots, and a renewed energy to get out there and make the most of every opportunity.  

A perennial fall favorite is a trip to Moelker Orchards in Grand Rapids. Have you tried their apple dumplings?? Picked fresh from the tree and wrapped up in pastry goodness in their busy bakery, this is a must for your fall bucket list.

And don’t get me started on the apple cider they carry. I’m an apple cider snob and Moelker’s is one of the few places I’ve found that carry the best apple cider ever, Englesma’s.

apple dumplings at moelker orchards

  FALL FUN AT MOELKER 

Pick a Pumpkin, Visit the Bakery, Walk the Orchard at Moelker’s

Families have several favorite things to do at Moelker Orchards.

You can venture out into the pumpkin patch (October 1-31) with your kids and pick your own pumpkins.  Apple picking is already underway, with many varieties available. 

They’ve got a gorgeous ancient walnut tree on site that is a fun backdrop for pics of your day, and of course, there’s the crazy amount of delicious shopping at their bakery.

You can buy apples, homemade fudge, cider and other delicious treats in their bakery.

Like the donuts. Lots of homemade donuts.

moelker donuts

  ENTER TO WIN 

Moelker Orchards is giving away a mega bakery bonanza pack to a lucky reader, to make their fall even more special.  This giveaway includes:

  • One package of apple dumplings
  • One dozen donuts
  • One gallon of cider
  • One peck of fruit
  • One bag of caramel corn
  • One bag of coffee
  • One piece of homemade fudge

bags of coffee from moelker orchards

There are three ways to get entries in for a chance to WIN by commenting on THIS article. Facebook comments do not count for entries.

1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us what you are most looking forward to about fall.

2. Get a second entry by “liking” Moelker Orchards on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)

3. Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends. Leave a third and final comment below telling us how you shared.

Moelker Orchards boy with pumpkins in cart

  FINE PRINT 

FINE PRINT:

This giveaway will close on September 17, 2020 at midnight and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Leaving a comment on this blog post is not a requirement of entry. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Entrants may also enter the contest by sending an email to win at grkids dot com containing their name, address, phone number and email address along with the words: Moelker Orchards Giveaway in the subject line. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

 PARTNER INFO  

moelker farm

9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Facebook | (616) 453-2585

LEARN MORE

54 thoughts on “WIN a Moelker’s Bakery Bonanza – Apple Dumplings, Donuts, Cider & Fudge!”

  18. Sara Howley

    This is our first fall in the area, so I’m looking forward to finding places to pick apples and pumpkins! My boys love cider and donuts too!

  20. Emily Janssen

    I love apple picking in the fall! The apples, the Cider, the doughnuts, the press, bonfires, color changing leaves… I could go on and on!

    1. Heather held

      Looking forward to the cooler temps and getting outside more to play with the kiddos! Oh and campfires! LOVE campfires 🙂

