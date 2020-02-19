These Massive Trucks Flip, Fly and Rumble Around Van Andel Arena

On any given day, you would likely find my daughter adorning herself in sequins and sparkles, but when it comes to all things action-packed, loud and messy, she’s definitely all in!

Monster Jam fits the bill for all kids who like it loud, rowdy and wild. It’s lively, thunderous entertainment, complete with lots of dirt!

Your kids will be wide-eyed and squealing when they see these larger than life trucks racing, jumping and tumbling inside the arena.

Cool Trucks, Skilled Drivers, Big Noise and Flying Dirt!

What’s not to love about trucks that look like something out of a movie? Megalodon, Grave Digger and Monster Mutt are going to amaze kids as barrel down the track doing unbelievable tricks. And the drivers – men AND women! How inspiring is that?! Kids (and parents!) will be thrilled to realize the girl and boy power behind these 10,000 pound machines.

Monster Jam is a worldwide sport that adores its fans – and fans love it just as much! You won’t want to miss the wheelies and donuts they will dazzle you with in just a few short weeks.

Monster Jam is Roaring into Grand Rapids March 20-22

Monster Jam Triple Threat will be here for afternoon and evening shows March 20-22. You can purchase your tickets online or at the Van Andel Arena box office.

Be sure to check out Monster Jam’s website before you take in the show. You can get the scoop on rankings, check out photos, learn about your favorite driver and truck and much more!

PRO PARENT TIP: Bringing headphones or earplugs is almost a must for kids, as there is LOT of noise inside Van Andel.

Enter to WIN

Monster Jam Triple Threat is giving away 4 tickets to one lucky monster truck-loving fan! Monster Jam Triple Threat series is coming to town March 20-22, so be sure to use the tickets then.

There are three ways to get entries in for a chance to WIN by commenting on THIS article. Facebook comments do not count for entries.

1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us which truck your little Monster Jam fan is most excited to see kicking up the dirt!

2: Get a second entry by “liking” Monster Jam on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)

3: Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends. Leave a third and final comment below telling us how you shared.