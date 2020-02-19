This giveaway brought to you by Monster Jam.
Van Andel Arena
130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids
These Massive Trucks Flip, Fly and Rumble Around Van Andel Arena
On any given day, you would likely find my daughter adorning herself in sequins and sparkles, but when it comes to all things action-packed, loud and messy, she’s definitely all in!
Monster Jam fits the bill for all kids who like it loud, rowdy and wild. It’s lively, thunderous entertainment, complete with lots of dirt!
Your kids will be wide-eyed and squealing when they see these larger than life trucks racing, jumping and tumbling inside the arena.
Cool Trucks, Skilled Drivers, Big Noise and Flying Dirt!
What’s not to love about trucks that look like something out of a movie? Megalodon, Grave Digger and Monster Mutt are going to amaze kids as barrel down the track doing unbelievable tricks. And the drivers – men AND women! How inspiring is that?! Kids (and parents!) will be thrilled to realize the girl and boy power behind these 10,000 pound machines.
Monster Jam is a worldwide sport that adores its fans – and fans love it just as much! You won’t want to miss the wheelies and donuts they will dazzle you with in just a few short weeks.
Monster Jam is Roaring into Grand Rapids March 20-22
Monster Jam Triple Threat will be here for afternoon and evening shows March 20-22. You can purchase your tickets online or at the Van Andel Arena box office.
Be sure to check out Monster Jam’s website before you take in the show. You can get the scoop on rankings, check out photos, learn about your favorite driver and truck and much more!
PRO PARENT TIP: Bringing headphones or earplugs is almost a must for kids, as there is LOT of noise inside Van Andel.
Enter to WIN
Monster Jam Triple Threat is giving away 4 tickets to one lucky monster truck-loving fan! Monster Jam Triple Threat series is coming to town March 20-22, so be sure to use the tickets then.
There are three ways to get entries in for a chance to WIN by commenting on THIS article. Facebook comments do not count for entries.
1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us which truck your little Monster Jam fan is most excited to see kicking up the dirt!
2: Get a second entry by “liking” Monster Jam on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)
3: Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends. Leave a third and final comment below telling us how you shared.
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on March 3, 2020 at midnight and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Leaving a comment on this blog post is not a requirement of entry. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Entrants may also enter the contest by sending an email to win at grkids dot com containing their name, address, phone number and email address along with the words: Monster Jam Giveaway in the subject line. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.
Discover the Power of “Play” at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
“It’s fun to have fun, but you have to know how.” -Dr. Seuss One of the best things we can do for our kids is to simply let them be kids and play. And there’s plenty of research to back this belief. This concept has lovingly been dubbed, “a prescription to play.” Get Your Daily Dose of Vitamin "Play" at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Play springs up naturally in children and grows organically out of their imaginations. How many times has your toddler shown more interest in the box a shiny new toy came in than in the toy itself? Play cannot [...]
Leave A Comment