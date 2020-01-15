Move Your Body More in 2020 With MVP

When the ball gets ready to drop into a New Year, I start thinking about what I hope to achieve in the next 12 months.

Over the last three years, I have committed to working out at least five days a week and it’s been amazing. I am stronger, healthier, happier and no longer out of breath after climbing a flight of stairs.

MVP Athletics Club is the perfect way to stay motivated to reach your fitness goals. Not only does MVP have classes for all skill levels, but they also have free childcare, making it even easier to get in a workout.

MVP Athletics Clubs Helps Busy Parents Stay Fit

It’s hard to stay active when you’re a parent, unless you count chasing around your kids. MVP provides services and amenities that make it as easy as possible for us busy moms and dads.

If you’re like me, working out is some much-needed Me Time. I am thrilled that MVP Athletics makes this so easy. Kids ages 0 – 11 will have a blast in a supervised and safe space doing fitness activities, basketball, and arts and crafts, so you can get your squats, lunges and post-workout shower done in peace.

Aerobics aren’t really my thing, but with over 100 complimentary group fitness classes, it’s so easy to find something that I do enjoy. Yoga and swimming are more my style, but I also enjoy a good Zumba class or boot camp to mix things up. MVP even has a mobile app with enhanced class schedules and the ability to check-in through your device.

If you have some extra time before or after your workout, All-Star Members can use their Work Space and take advantage of super-fast WiFi and free parking. All-Star Members also get access to all five of MVP’s West Michigan locations, making it a snap to swing into the gym no matter where you are.

The MVP Athletics Clubs are a great place for parents and kids to have fun, workout and be active together!

More Details About MVP Athletic Clubs

MVP Athletics Clubs offer state-of-the-art cardio, strength and functional training, and daily group fitness classes which are included in their memberships.

They have both indoor and outdoor aquatics areas – perfect for year-round fun in the pool. With basketball and tennis courts, spa-quality locker rooms, a supervised kids area, co-working space and more, you and your family will love every minute spent at MVP. Schedule a tour of one of their five West Michigan locations today.

Enter to WIN

Win one (1) three month All-Star Family Membership, valued at $972. This membership provides full club access to family members living in the same household. Maximum of two adults and five children ages 20 and under per account. Proof of residence is required. All-Star Memberships allow complete access to all West Michigan MVP Membership Facilities.

There are three ways to get entries in for a chance to WIN by commenting on THIS article. Facebook comments do not count for entries.

1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us what your family does together that keeps you active.

2. Get a second entry by “liking” MVP Sportsplex on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)

3. Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends. Leave a third and final comment below telling us how you shared.