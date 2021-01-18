WIN! Enter a $100 SpartanNash Grocery Gift Card When You Take This Quiz – Courtesy of the Local Growers at Revolution Farms

This giveaway is brought to you by Revolution Farms.

Did you Know There’s a Place in Michigan Growing Lettuce – in January?!

Shopping at the local farmer’s markets for fresh produce is one of my favorite parts of summer. In the cold, dark days of winter, I miss the crisp, fresh vegetables, so I was thrilled to learn that there’s still a way to buy local AND farm fresh lettuce in the middle of the winter!

Revolution Farms is an indoor greenhouse in Caledonia that brings incredibly fresh, locally grown vegetables to West Michigan grocery stores. The farm uses natural light plus state-of-the-art LED grow lights, and automatically adjusts temperature, wind, shade, humidity and carbon dioxide for the best-tasting lettuce around.

This creates the perfect indoor environment where fresh lettuce can thrive all year long – even in Michigan.

Revolution Farms wants to see more local food on our tables and we know you do, too.

More Details on Revolution Farms

Better Than Organic? Yes! Revolution Farms Grows the BEST Lettuce

So how is Revolution Farms better than organic? Organic just means a food is grown a certain way. But Revolution Farms makes sure their lettuce is given the royal treatment all the way to the grocery store.

Grown in a perfectly balanced ecosystem, these fresh greens are picked at peak, immediately packaged on-site and delivered in two days or less to local stores like D&W, Family Fare and Forest Hills Foods. This crispy lettuce has more nutrients than other lettuce that has to travel farther to get to the store.

Facts about Revolution Farms Lettuce

certified non-GMO

locally grown in an indoor sustainable closed-loop system (where nothing is wasted)

in an indoor sustainable closed-loop system (where nothing is wasted) uses 90% less water

uses 90% less land

requires 95% fewer miles in a truck than other year-round lettuce farms.

Where to Buy Revolution Farms Lettuce

Revolution Farms currently grows six varieties of lettuce that make up the following delicious products found at many West Michigan grocers:

Michigan Spring Mix

Great Lakes Gourmet

Buttery Bibb

Robust Romaine

You can find their bright, delicious greens at grocery stores throughout Michigan including Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, and Forest Hills Foods.

While you’re picking up Revolution Farms lettuce at the store, make sure you snag other ingredients for a fun new salad. Get some inspiration from Revolution Farms for amazing salads, wraps, smoothies and more. The Michigan Blueberry Salad looks delicious!

Take our Quiz to be Entered to Win!

WIN $100 to SpartanNash Stores

Are you excited to enjoy fresh, crisp lettuce in the middle of a Michigan winter? Revolution Farms is teaming up with SpartanNash to give ONE lucky reader a $100 gift card. This SpartanNash gift card can be used at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods.