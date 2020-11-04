WIN! 3 Refillable Fresh Flower Vases that Will Help You ‘Scatter Joy’ this Holiday Season

FRESH FLOWER PRIZE LETS YOU SCATTER JOY
Scatter Joy Fresh Flower Refill Vases – Keep or Gift Them!
Here’s your chance to win a trio of refillable holiday vases – yes three – that you can refill for free as needed until the end of January.
Scatter Joy is a Kennedy’s best-seller. When you purchase the Scatter Joy package, you get free flower refills (come in every week if you’d like!) through January of 2021. This trio of classic holiday vases sells for $99 or $39 each.
Think of all the people in your life who would love to receive fresh flowers over and over again!
Go ahead, come in every week, the lovely people at Kennedy’s would love to see you.
Keep them all or give some away and Scatter Joy to many. They’re the gift that keeps on giving!
Vases available starting November 12th and are valid thru January 2021.
Scatter Joy refillable vases, 3 for $99! ($39 each)
ABOUT KENNEDY’S FLOWERS & GIFTS
A Few Words About Kennedy’s
Kennedy’s is more than a flower and gift shop, they are an experience waiting to be had.
Their gift shop is full of inspirational displays to get you thinking about how you can decorate and spruce up your home, or about what you can gift to a friend or loved one.
Their fresh flower cooler is always stocked with incredible flowers and designs to celebrate any occasion.
Their plant room breathes life and their staff is always ready with a helpful suggestion.
From special events and party favors to weddings, funerals, and celebrations of daily life, they have just what you need….and maybe a little something more!
ENTER TO WIN
Kennedy’s is Hosting the Following Upcoming Events
Take this survey to be entered to win 3 Scatter Joy Refillable Vases. Just click the bubble next to the option below that you most prefer.
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on November 15, 2020, at midnight and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Leaving a comment on this blog post is not a requirement of entry. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Entrants may also enter the contest by sending an email to win at grkids dot com containing their name, address, phone number, and email address along with the words: Scatter Joy in the subject line. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.